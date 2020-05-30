This week in history, May 29, 1920: ore shipments continue, fourth birthday celebrated, baseball game to be played

The twelfth annual Bahai convention was made memorable by the choice of a design for a great Mashrak Elazkar, or place of worship, which will be erected in Chicago. The model selected was constructed by Louis Bourgeois of New York. It is a building of nine sides topped with a transparent dome.

Archive image

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 29, 1920.

MINING: ORE SHIPMENTS CONTINUE TO BE MADE—MORE TO COME

Geo. F. Roth of Rochester, New York, came in on Monday’s train and drove at once to the Jessie mine in Gold Run. He stated that as soon as the new classifier from Denver is installed the mill will be put in operation. He said that everything at the mine was looking satisfactorily.

M. M. Howe, superintendent of the Breckenridge Mining and Cyanide company, which is operating the Fox Lake and Ira Roberts lodes on Yuba Dam Flats, made a carload shipment of ore on Saturday last week.

ESTELLA MCDOUGALL CELEBRATES FOURTH BIRTHDAY

Dainty little invitations issued last week bidding a number of little folks to come from two until five, and help little Estella McDougall celebrate her fourth birthday on Tuesday, May 25. The little ones were able to play out on the lawn, and their shouts of joy and laughter could be heard for many blocks.

Towards the end of the afternoon they were bidden to a table artistically decorated to represent a circus, with balloons, animals and red and white blue snappers. The favors were the animals and the snappers which contained paper hats of different colors.

F.J. MURPHY TO COACH DENVER UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL TEAM

Last week F. J. Murphy, secretary of the Royal Tiger Mines Co., signed a contract to coach the football teams of the Denver university this coming fall.

He does not intend to change his residence from Breckenridge, but felt his work on the team next fall will represent his vacation from the strenuous duties at the mine.

BRECKENRIDGE BASEBALL SEASON BEGINS TOMORROW

The baseball season of Breckenridge will open tomorrow. The Tiger camp are boasting of a championship ball team and have challenged the local boys to a game, which will be called late tomorrow afternoon, so as not to interfere with the Memorial Day parade or services at the cemetery. The game will probably begin at 3:30 or 4 p.m., after services for Memorial Day are over.

The game promises to be hotly contested. The Tiger boys aim to win the honors, that they may defend the title against outsides, which local pride will urge our own boys to victory.

BENEFITS TO BE HAD IN JOY GIVING

When you once get started in joy giving it’s easy to keep it up. The fact that you give joy brings candidates for your magic touch constantly before you. The returning benefits of having given joy keep your supplied with the means of joy giving.

RACER HURT IN CRASH

Indianapolis – Arthur Chevrolet, automobile race driver, was slightly injured when a car he was trying out, crashed into another racer driven by Rene Thomas, at the motor speedway here. The drivers, who were tuning up their cars for the 500-mile race to be held here, were driving at a rate of about ninety miles an hour.

PITHY NEWS NOTES FROM ALL PARTS OF COLORADO

Tony Hanna, well known Fremont county miner and popular catcher for the Canon City baseball team, was run over by a loaded car in the Wolf Park coal mine, sustaining injuries that resulted in his death on the way to the hospital.