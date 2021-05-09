This week in history May 7, 1921: No Summit County high school

The USS Milwaukee is one of the 10 scout cruisers authorized or being built for the U.S. Navy. She is 550 feet long and has a speed of 35 knots, combing the speed of a destroyer and the fighting qualities of a battleship.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of May 7, 1921.

County high school plan is emphatically defeated

Incomplete reports of the results in the various districts throughout Summit County at the annual school election indicate an overwhelming majority against the county high school proposition, with Breckenridge, or District No. 1, being the only one to give a favorable vote. The vote went solidly against the plan in all other districts.

The returns, however, indicate that interest in school affairs generally is not as dead as usually has been the case in the past. A large vote polled shows that there are there is voter interest in matters connected with school affairs oftentimes more than the welfare or educational features.

Breckenridge town board takes office, begins work

County Judge D.W. Fall administered the oath of office to Mayor-elect George Robinson and Trustees Canning, Francis and Thomas. Mayor Robinson thanked the retiring board for their close attention to business and the pleasant meetings during the past year.

The board allowed $100 to help finance the cost of opposing the Colorado & Southern Railroad Co.’s proposition to give the town a triweekly train service only.

At the regular town board meeting on May 3, 1921, Health Officer Dr. Condon reported six cases of chicken pox and one case of bronchial pneumonia in the month of April. It was also reported that there had been 12 fire alarms in the past year, with a loss of $500, with $75 of that being covered by insurance.

State Firemen’s Association Convention and Tournament announced for September

The annual convention and tournament of the State Firemen’s Association will take place in Loveland Sept. 5-7 in conjunction with the Larimer County fair. A total of $1,255 in cash prizes are being offered for competitive contests, besides several other prizes offered for teams traveling the greatest distance.

However, veterans from the Breckenridge Fire Department are of the opinion that no Breckenridge teams will compete, stating that the younger members couldn’t stand the pace their fathers set in contests, and even if they could, they wouldn’t train for the events.

Local news notes from all around Summit County