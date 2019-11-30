This week in history: Men die in mine near Keystone

An image from the Summit County Journal the week of November 29, 1919.

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of November 29, 1919.

JOHN WINTERS GAVE HIS LIFE FOR PARTNERS

Carl Olson, 30, and John Winters, 27, met with death while driving the King tunnel near Keystone when they were overcome by gas. Winters had made heroic but futile efforts to carry the unconscious body of his companion to safety after he had become overcome by the fumes from a blast of machine power, only to meet with death in his attempt.

STEALS GROCERIES AND CLOTHING; RETURNS A SUITCASE WITH LETTER

Honor on the part of thieves has been recorded by novelists, but for a thief to return at considerable risk to himself a portion of stolen property for which he has no use indicated that he may possess some redeeming qualities. Such a thief entered the cabin of George Lamb and on the following night he returned with a suitcase of clothing which the thief stated in a note was useless to him.

MOLLY B ORE STREAK CONTINUES PAST THE CLEVELAND TUNNEL

Three gold bricks made from dredged gold from the stream bed of the Breckenridge district, were sent this week to the U.S. mint in Denver. Two of the large gold bricks were sent by the Tonopah Placers company and the other by the Blue River Gold Dredging company.

RICHARD BODKIN DIES THURSDAY

Richard Bodkin, a resident of the county for the past nine years, a miner, died at the Breckenridge hospital Wednesday afternoon from peritonitis.

MAKES 10 TIMES QUOTA IN W.S.S.

Mrs. M.H. Hayden, chairman and practically the only worker in the War Saving Certificates selling in Summit county, reported during the week that the county had attained nearly ten times its quota in the of these certificates.