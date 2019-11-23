This week in history: Mines, mills to resume full operations

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of November 22, 1919.

MILLS AND MINE OPEN FULL TILT IN THREE WEEKS

Manager Henderson of the Wellington Mines company gave assurance today that the mines and mills of that company would resume full operations early in December. The exact date for making a start, he said, had not been set, but would probably be between the first and tenth of December.

WIFE DESERTER FOUND IN NAVY; MUST SEND MONEY TO HIS FAMILY

C.C. Gunther, who deserted his young wife and two little daughters ten days ago after drawing his pay from the Blue River Gold Dredging company, has been located in the service of the United States Navy thru a newspaper story in the Denver Times. Gunther declared upon enlisting, it is said, that he had no dependents. Now it is understood that he must send four-fifths of his pay to the little family he deserted and that he will receive but seven dollars a month spending money for the next four years, the period for which he enlisted.

BOY LOSES FINGER IN JOURNAL PRESS

George Goldie, a boy of thirteen met with injuries to his hand at the Summit County Journal office last Wednesday which resulted in the loss of one finger and another finger being crippled.

HISTORY OF EVERY SERVICE MAN OF COLORADO TO BE COMPILED

The daughters of the American Revolution will complete the history of the soldiers of Colorado in every county of the state, according to Mrs. Herbert Stobes of Colorado Springs who is state regent of this organization.