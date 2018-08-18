This Week in History: Mining Activities of Summit County

100 years (and one week!) ago in history –

August 17, 1918

The big Jessie property in Gold Run, under the management of Geo. F. Roth of Rochester, New York, is milling considerable quantities of good grade gold ore from the lower level of the large stamp mill on the property. Besides the output, the mill makes a good concentrate from the mill-tails which is ready for sale at the smelter.

*

At Frisco, the Excelsior is keeping the mill running on ore from the mine. About a carload of good grade iron-copper concentrates carrying gold and silver is shipping from the property per month.

*

Frank Wineland and "Tip" Elwood took a carload of heavy lead-iron ore down from the Pilot mine to the Keystone spur of the Colorado & Southern railway ready to ship to a smelter. The ore is expected to run between 40 and 50 percent in lead with from 20 to 30 ounces of silver per ton.

Harry Hamilton Enlists

The roll of honor in the Denver papers of last Sunday carried the name of Harry Hamilton of Dillon as having enlisted in the navy. It is supposed that it is the same Harry that is so well known to all of us, and for people the Hamilton House in Dillon was named and built. Harry is well known in every section of Summit County and his many friends will follow his career with Uncle Sam's fighting force.

Scarlet Fever in Town

During the past two weeks, two cases of Scarlet fever have been reported in Breckenridge. The first was at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Giberson where Merril Giberson is confined to the house, but doing very nicely and rapidly recovering. The second case is at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Birge where their son Edward is ill. On Friday of this week, the three children of Mr. and Mrs. Birge were brought to town from the ranch below Dillon. They had not been feeling well so rather than call the doctor to the ranch, they came to Breckenridge where the three cases were pronounced scarlet fever by Dr. E.V. Graham. Having gone to the doctor's office, no one was allowed to enter after the case was diagnosed and the doctor closed and fumigated the office for twenty-four hours, also taking proper precautions as to his own person. The children were taken back to their home the same afternoon where they will be quarantined.

