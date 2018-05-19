This Week in History: Mining activities of the past week

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

The Tonopah Placers company made another gold brick shipment to the U.S. mint at Denver on Thursday — it was about as large as the shipment made 10 days ago. The No. 2 boat of the company is working in the rich gold nugget-bearing deposit in Swan Valley on the leased ground of the Farncomb Hill Gold Dredging company, near Sulder's camp. This boat is the big producer of the Breckenridge district. The other two companies (French Gulch Dredging company and Powder River Gold Dredging company) are operating their dredges full time with satisfactory results.

Sporting news

At Louisville, Kentucky, 40,000 viewed the running of the derby, and while Exterminator passed under the imaginary wire a length in front of K.D. Alexander's colt there was momentary hush. Then when the numbers were finally posted there was a ripple of applause, but only a ripple. The great majority of the thorough-bred lovers at historic Churchill Downs had hoped to see Escoba victorious, not alone because his owner is a Kentuckyian, but because he is in the United Station aviation service, and some time ago declared his intention of donating the rich derby purse to the Red Cross.

Pithy news notes from all parts of Colorado

A woman was arrested in Eaton for bringing booze into the state. She had a suitcase containing 24 pints of whiskey when arrested.

Robert W. Speer dead

Robert Walter Speer, mayor of Denver, died at 3 o'clock Tuesday afternoon of pneumonia at his home, 300 Humboldt street, and the tolling of the bells in the Immaculate Conception and St. John's cathedrals conveyed the first knowledge of his death to the citizens of Denver.

Summit County soldier loses life in France

Summit County and Montezuma have found their names on another Honor Roll, this time the highest honor roll in the nation. When Henry Graham Black gave up his life for his country, he gave his all, and he now heads the list of heroes that have been the product of the country we are all proud of. He was one of the first of our boys to answer the call and was the first to set foot on French soil from Summit County. He was also with the first Americans to reach France.

