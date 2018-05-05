This Week in History: Mining notes of interest

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

The Molly B. Mining company set its new power drill to work on Wednesday: it is a Clipper drill and though only about 60 pounds in weight does very good work in the big contact vein of the Molly B. The company loaded a car with ore last Saturday and completed loading another car on Wednesday of this week. As the road is still soft in places a four horse team is used to haul the ore.

*

Sam W. Swisher claims the honor of running the first auto to Dillon of the season. He made the trip through Wednesday after several attempts that only resulted in failures. He reports the road as being very rough but says it will soon be in good order if the weather man issues the proper permit.

Baseball Stories

Big salaries are a thing of the past in the American Association. The limits most of the clubs will pay this year is $300 a month and one manager remarked that few players will get that amount next year.

Spring Dresses in Paris

At a place where about one hundred and fifty frocks were shown every one was marked by that hallmark of French taste in clothes – simplicity, observes a Paris correspondent. Tailor-mades, little dresses, dinner gowns, were all simple; exaggerations were not to be found. Black silk jersey was much used for tailor-mades with long waistcoats of embroidered linen, the neatest of these being a white one finely embroidered in jet beads. Skirts are short and slim, coats are either redingote or short, the three quarter button being nowhere. There are pockets and buttons, but the pockets do not bulge; they lie flat and have buttoned back flaps.

Our Boys "Over There" Enjoy Toasted Cigarettes

Through the patriotism of the citizens of this country thousands of smoke kits are being distributed to American soldiers in France. Authorities agree that the men in trenches need cigarettes almost as much as food and nutrition.

Doctors, nurses and commanding officers all join in the demand which has awakened in this country a great movement to keep our boys supplied with smokes.

