This Week in History: Mrs. Mary Bagby dies in Los Angeles

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Mrs. Mary Bagby, the eldest sister of Mrs. O.K. Gaymon, died at her home in Los Angeles July 2, and was cremated in that city on July 4th. Mrs. Gaymon was called to the bedside of her sister several weeks ago, and it was later thought that Mrs. Bagby was improving, as she was able to be around. Mrs. Bagby had been failing for several months and the gradual weakening of her heart finally carried her away. Deceased will be remembered by many Breckenridge friends, she having visited here at the home of Mrs. Gaymon on several occasions.

New Shoe Store in Breckenridge

The Red Front Shoe Repair shop was this week turned into the Red Front Shoe and Repair shop. Martin Williams, who has been proprietor of the shop, decided to carry a full line of men's shoes, in both the heavy work and dress styles. A very complete line has already arrived and they are now on display. It will be added to from time to time. Mr. Williams aims to always keep in touch with everybody's wants in his line, and will make every effort to see that all are satisfied.

C&S Adopts Winter Schedule

On Thursday, the C&S ran into some of the trouble that has always affected the other railroads of the state, but from which the C&S South Park Branch has been more or less free. This was due to a rainstorm and threatened cloud burst on Wednesday, and the Platte River rising over its sides. The track was covered for a couple of miles along the line between Pine and Cliff, and the west bound train did not reach Breckenridge till 3:30 Friday morning. Not true to the winter schedule on Friday, the train from Leadville arrived on time, the trainmen choosing to make their return on time and get their rest later, rather than tie up for eight hours in Leadville.

Beef Order Modified

The order regarding the use of beef recently issued has been modified in regards to the serving of beef in hotels or restaurants.

Owing to an accumulation of stocks of meats which were said to be in danger of spoiling, public eating places may now serve beef each day.

Raid on Gaming

Through the efforts of District Attorney Whatley, who was assisted by two "spotters" he had engaged for the purpose of "cleaning up his district," a raid was recently made on two poker games in Breckenridge, and the information just filed names nine defendants who will have to appear in court Sept. 1. The spotters employed were James E. Cramner and Arthur R. Osgood of Leadville, and they entered into the games with the boys here and fortunately for our boys did not get away with any winning, other than the evidence they will try and use at the trial. Efforts to settle these cases out of court have been without avail and the trials have been set for Sept. 1 and in the county court. All defendants have been offered bonds to attain their liberty.

