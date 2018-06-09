This Week in History: News of interest about the district

News of interest about the district

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Mr. and Mrs. Carl Kaiser spent last Saturday evening in Kokomo attending a reception for Jos. Bryant Jr., who was home from the army on a short visit.

*

H.E. Bird, formerly storekeeper for the Tonopah Placers Co., arrived from California yesterday to accept a position with the Powder River Gold Dredging Co.

*

The divorce courts seem to fill a long-felt want with some women, those who are eternally taking things back to the store to have them exchanged.

*

The big Jessie property in Gold Run has been dropping 20 stamps steadily on good ore since Manager Geo. F. Roth of Rochester, N.Y. started it to work some weeks ago. Besides amalgamating the free gold, the mill is making a good grade of concentrates which can be sold to a smelter.

*

Joe Woods, a former resident of Breckenridge, spent several days in town last week packing up his furniture to ship to Greeley where he is now making his home. He left for Greeley Sunday last.

—Compiled by the Breckenridge Heritage Alliance