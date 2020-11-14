This week in history Nov. 13, 1920: Jesse Mine ships ore, Armistice Day remembered

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 13, 1920.

Jessie Mine ships ore concentrates

Several cars of concentrates were shipped during the past few weeks from the Jesse Mine at the head of Gold Run. These concentrates are being sent to a Denver mill for treatment on a magnetic separator.

The mine is now employing many men and is in full operation. Mr. Roth of Rochester is manager at the property and is in Denver at the present time on matters pertaining to the operation of the mine.

Armistice Day honored with quiet remembrances

Armistice Day 1920 did not present the boisterous features that characterized it in 1918. This year it resembled a memorial and to that end President Wilson has issued an order that on Sunday, Nov. 14, the U.S. flag shall be displayed at half mast at all military posts, naval stations, on vessels and on buildings of the United States “as a token of the nation’s participation in the memorial services held for the heroic American soldiers, sailors, marines and others who gave their lives to their country in the World War.”

T. B. Thompson ‘passes out of useful life’

On last Monday night, Nov. 8, death removed from our community one of its pillars of virile manhood, daring, rectitude and industry — Thomas Bronson Thompson, expressman, rancher and merchant.

The death occurred at St. Luke’s hospital in Denver, Thompson having been removed there from his home a few days before. He had suffered internal injuries, but pneumonia was the immediate cause of death. He had been tossed over his horse after the animal tripped over a gopher hole. Originally it was thought he had only suffered a broken collar bone.

Thompson was born March 20, 1865 in Harrison County, Missouri. When he was in his teens he moved to Nebraska and a few years later came to Colorado, he had been a resident of Breckenridge for about 30 years. Ten years ago he went into the mercantile business, on the corner occupied for many years by Watson’s store. He had also bought the Myers ranch at Dickey.

He was married three times, but no children survive him. The wife who survives him is Mary Kilpatrick, whom he married not quite two years ago.

Local news notes from all around Summit County