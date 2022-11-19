This week in history Nov. 18, 1922: Basketball, winter weather and milestones come to Summit County

Signal Hill was bought by its neighbor, Long Beach and has become an oil-producing territory, yielding Long Beach royalties of $0,000 month. The city of Long Beach is now taking steps to do away with taxation of its citizens as it doesn’t need the money.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 18, 1922.

Basketball team of Kremmling defeats Breckenridge

The Kremmling boys’ basketball team were able to reach Breckenridge last evening and met with the Breckenridge High School team.

The first half of the game was all in favor of Breckenridge, but the latter half proved too much for the home boys who were outweighed and much smaller than their opponents from Grand County. The final score was 34 to 18 in favor of Kremmling.

The boys’ game was preceded by a game between two girls’ teams from Breckenridge. Nicholson, Francis and Esther Tubbs showed exceptional ability among all Breckenridge players.

Winter evidently present

During the past week, we have been visited with a couple of snowstorms, and from all appearances, old man winter is here with us to stay. Sleighs are common on the streets now, although an occasional car may be seen plowing through the snow.

The Kremmling basketball team was able to make the drive, having left Kremmling at 1 p.m. and arriving in Breckenridge at about 6 p.m., with their car having the appearance of having a hard trip through the snow.

34 years of pioneer spirit

This week the Lewis store in Denver is celebrating its 34th anniversary. This is an occasion that comes home to Breckenridge, for 34 years ago, A.D. Lewis and his friend Curtice came to Breckenridge on a sightseeing trip and found an opportunity of starting in business. From this little business founded in the building now occupied by the Adams millinery and dressmaking store, the big business of A.T. Lewis & Sons of Denver known over the entire west has grown.

Breckenridge has come in for its share in the anniversary celebration this week. On Monday morning, the Lewis store entertained the pioneer residents of the state, as well as the state and city officials at a breakfast.

The spirit of this breakfast was the spirit of the pioneers and the little old mining camp of Breckenridge back in 1888 that was given credit for laying the foundation of one of Colorado’s greatest businesses of today.

School auditorium stage to be equipped

The local parent-teacher association has undertaken to furnish the stage at the new auditorium with all of the necessary settings and equipment. This includes the hangings, backstage drops, wings and everything necessary to make the stage suitable for any theatrical purpose.

In order to accomplish this, it will be necessary to raise the funds. This will be done by several events, the first of which is at the Eclipse Theater next Friday evening. The famous play “Polyanna,” which has been produced in the pictures by Mary Pickford, will be shown.

Schoolchildren have been canvassing the town to sell tickets. Admission will be 50 cents for adults and 25 cents for children.

Local news notes from all around Summit County