This week in history Nov. 25, 1922: Accident on Boreas, work on Baldy tunnel speeds up and a successful picture show

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 25, 1922.

Cattle men nearly meet with accident

Last Monday afternoon, several of the Blue Valley stock growers made a shipment of cattle to the Denver market. The train left Breckenridge with 18 cars of cattle with four engines. When they reached Boreas, the two pusher engines disconnected from the train and left the caboose standing on the grade. The trainmen released the brakes to run the cab far enough down to catch up with the main train and a brake rod broke, causing the brakes to fail, and nothing could stop the caboose from running into the train.

All the windows in the car were smashed and the cattlemen accompanying the train were all piled up and very badly bruised, although none were seriously hurt.

Alpha Tunnel on Baldy being pushed rapidly

The Alpha Tunnel on Baldy is being rushed ahead with two shifts of miners. This tunnel is located at about timberline, and the boys working on the property state that the snow is already nearing 5 feet in depth. Snow sheds and other protection are provided at the mine so that little discomfort is felt in the tunnel.

A good bunkhouse is also provided a short way from the tunnel in the timber. The Alpha is being driven through the sandstone on Bald Mountain to encounter a high-grade vein of silver that outcrops farther up the mountain. It is expected that the vein will be cut very shortly, and great expectations are held for a good, rich, strike.

‘Polyanna’last night a financial success

Last night one of the largest crowds ever to gather at a picture show was present at the Eclipse Theatre. The occasion was the presentation of Mary Pickford in “Polyanna” under the auspices of the Breckenridge Parent-Teachers Association. The play was a grand success enjoyed by all present, and the office record also proved very satisfactory to the association, who are trying to raise funds to pay for the equipment of the stage at the auditorium.

It is understood that the people furnishing this equipment have promised shipment by Dec. 10 so that the stage should be equipped in time for the holidays. When the new scenery is installed it is thought it will aid much toward improving the acoustic properties of the auditorium. Up to the present it has been next to impossible to hear in the building without the echoes interfering with the original sound.

US spends millions to handle Christmas mail

Christmas is a very expensive time for the post office department. In order to accommodate the extra rush of Christmas mail, Uncle Sam spends about $1 million for extra space on trains to transport the mail; $500,000 for extra vehicle service; $1 million for additional clerk hire in post offices; $350,000 for additional carriers; $275,000 for additional railway mail clerks; and an extra amount that is difficult to estiamte for miles of extra twine, millions of additional money order blanks and rental for additional warehousing space to accommodate the package and parcel post matter.

All told, the Christmas season costs the government in record numbers $4 million extra. It is roughly estimated that the increase in receipts during December over a normal month is about $8 million.

Local news notes from all around Summit County