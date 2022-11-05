This week in history Nov. 4, 1922: Summit County prepares for Election Day, Armistice Day

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Alva Edison in front of the model of the first Edison factory, just after the great inventor had unveiled it, at the historical exhibition in the New York electrical show at Grand Central palace.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 4, 1922.

Republican rally poorly attended

The Republican rally last Saturday night at the G.A.R. hall failed to bring out the crowd that was expected to attend, showing the lack of interest taken locally in the campaign this year.

The speakers were Sen. S.D. Nicholson, Capt. D.P. Howard and Merle D. Vincent. Republican county chairman W.E. Stouffer presided at the meeting.

Sen. Nicholson made a hit with the audience when he stated that as long as he represented the people at Washington, he would not be in favor of lifting the ban on foreign immigration. He stated this to be a Republican measure, when in reality it was first a Democratic proposed measure but was unanimously adopted by both parties.

Howard did not take much time in political argument. He stated that he felt that his record stood for itself. He felt that his work in the legislature made him votes and took a few minutes to explain the proposed laws and amendments the people will be called upon to vote next Tuesday.

Vincent proved to be a very able orator but evidently expects to gain admission to Congress on his oratorical ability. He dodged the most important issues of the day and laid great stress and the benefit derived from the tariff on metals, but dealt light with the tariff on other items that will not be so beneficial.

Election returns by radio

A successful radio station has been operating in Breckenridge for many months in the home of Jack Brooks. During the World Series baseball games, a full detailed account of each game was received each afternoon after the game started.

Every evening concert in Denver, Kansas City, Fort Worth, Los Angeles and many other points are also heard on the radio. Additionally, lectures from these places are broadcast.

Next Tuesday, Brooks will get the election returns from various states over the radio. Colorado returns will be broadcast by The Denver Post, while other national returns will be broadcast by the Kansas City Star and the Fort Worth papers. Brooks will receive returns Tuesday evening from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

Armistice Day social planned

There will be patriotic songs and recitations by the children Friday evening, Nov. 10, at the community church for Armistice Day.

Mr. Large will lecture on the army occupation in Germany. People are invited to come and hear about the march into Germany, the German people, Coblenz, the Rhine River and more.

The Ladies’ Aid Society is in charge of the social, and they will serve refreshments after the lecture.

