This week in history Nov. 5, 1921: Armistice Day celebrations, gold to be mined

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 5, 1921:

Famous Farncomb Hill may again come to rescue

Farncomb Hill, home of the Tom’s Baby gold nugget, is again coming into favor with lessees. There are now five or six leases in operation in the mines which, from 1885 to 1905, produced probably $1 million worth of coarse gold. Most of the gold was prepared for shipment to the United States Mint by hand, using a mortar to pulverize the rock adhering to the gold, then washing it in a pan, amalgamating it with mercury and retorting it into ingots that sold for over $17 per ounce in Denver.

There are good chances for finding new gold-bearing veins in unprospected blocks of ground on several of the properties. Of the present leases, there are said to be five that are working in virgin ground.

The lease which County Judge D.W. Fall is backing is reported as looking very favorable, as the vein is showing the characteristic copper ore as an indicator.

American Legion plans Armistice Day observance

Plans have been completed for a grand celebration to be held in Breckenridge next Friday, Nov. 11, for Armistice Day. The American Legion’s Blue Valley post will be in charge of the celebration, and the program will consist of speakers at noon in front of the firemen’s hall if the weather permits.

Reverend Mr. Large will be the principal speaker for the occasion. The fire bell will be tolled at noon and a firing squad from the Legion’s members will fire a salute in honor of the unknown hero who will be buried at that hour in the Arlington Heights Cemetery at Washington.

At the requires of the president of the United States, all citizens are asked to stop from their duties for three minutes at noon and bow their heads in prayer of thanksgiving that we are at peace and for the successful outcome of the great war.

Leadville quits opposing Red Cliff-Wheeler cutoff

As the result of a special camber of commerce meeting, A.B. Crosswhite wrote to the state highway engineer in Denver that the Leadville has withdrawn its opposition to the proposed Red Cliff-Wheeler cutoff over Shrine Pass. Representatives from Red Cliff convinced local Leadville members that the proposal would be a great advantage to Lake County.

Crosswhite also requested the necessary funds from the state highway commission to complete the portion of the Leadville-Dillon highway that is in Summit County. The Leadville-Dillon highway will make Leadville only 106 miles from Denver, the shortest route now being through South Park and Colorado Springs, a distance of 210 miles.

The road, in general, will be easy to travel and the possibilities of going to Denver and returning by car in one day is an assured fact. The proposed Shrine Pass on the Wheeler cut-off and the 3-mile tunnel on the Midland highway will make Leadville the center of attractions that will be easily accessible to tourists from all parts of the country.

