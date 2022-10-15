This week in history Oct. 14, 1922: Winter arrives and slows seasonal mining business

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 14, 1922.

Cattle roundup almost completed

The cattle roundup that has been happening on the hills surrounding Breckenridge the past two weeks will be completed sometime next week.

During the past summer, the Hanks Bros. Commission Co. ranged a thousand head of fine steers near Breckenridge. During the roundup, many of these steers were found even above timberline and many miles from where they had started to range. As a whole, the herd seemed to have done very well.

The owners intend to round them up in one herd at their ranch on the lower Blue and then drive them to the Denver market.

Several of the members of the Blue Valley Cattle Growers Association have already made their shipments and were disappointed in the condition of the market, as a bunch of cows brought only $3.25. And $9.25 was the top price for fine steers.

The hay crop on the Blue this year is short, and from current indications, not many of the cattle will be held over. At this time, many of the ranchmen have carried their stock from last year because of the low market.

White blanket of snow covers town

The inhabitants of the little hamlet of Breckenridge who retired early last evening awoke to find a white blanket of snow covering the green fields and highways this morning.

The snow fell last evening and throughout the night. In town, it no more than covered the ground and disappeared as soon as the sun struck it.

This is really the first storm of the winter to cover town, and evidently came at this time in answer to the prayers of the deer hunters.

Placer workings closed for season

The various placer workings operating during the summer in and around Breckenridge have suspended for the winter. The cold weather, particularly the nights of the past few weeks, have caused the mines to cease operating.

Among those closed down are J.W. Hale’s, who has been operating the Mecca in French Gulch, Charles Sisler’s in the Washington placer and Jack Sherman and E.S. Mety’s on the Cucumber Gulch district.

Miners’ wages increased

The big copper mining companies of the Southwest have announced an increase of 10% in miners’ wages effective Oct. 1.

The increase is voluntary and is based on the better outlook for the copper mining and melting industry in the copper belt.

Local news notes from all around Summit County