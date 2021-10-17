This week in history Oct. 15, 1921: Railway case continues; deer hunting season ends

The cover of Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 15, 1921.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 15, 1921:

Utilities commission to take evidence in railway case

Whether or not the Colorado & Southern Railway Co. shall be permitted to reduce service on its South Park branch is once again a burning question. Tuesday, Oct. 18, is the date set by the Colorado Public Utility Commission to take evidence in the case of the company asking for curtailment of service from Denver to Leadville.

It is the intention of attorneys Whattley and Kaiser, who will represent the Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce in this matter, to produce evidence showing the impracticability of operating the road as planned by the railway company, and also to prove that the loss of service is not due to any condition other than the depression of affairs generally throughout the country. Additionally, heavy winters on the mountain ranges will make it almost impossible to keep the roads open unless regular railway service is maintained.

The attorneys are earnestly soliciting local cooperation as the question is of vital importance to all the residents of Summit County, and great interest should be manifested in the hearing Tuesday. Anyone with information that would be of important should be present, and no stone should be left unturned to win the case

Theodore S. Potter passes away

Theodore S. Potter died at his home in Breckenridge Thursday afternoon. Potter had been a resident of Breckenridge at different times since 1882, having made his home permanently four years ago. He was born in Springfield, Missouri, on Jan. 28, 1862, and later moved with his parents to Galena, Kansas. He came to Breckenridge from Galena in 1882.

Potter had been in very poor health for the past few years but was still able to do his duties until last Sunday when he suffered from a paralytic stroke while on duty as a watchman of the Iron Mask property. He failed to return home from work Sunday morning and his family then searched for him. He was found near the mine unconscious and never fully recovered.

Potter spent the biggest part of his life in Colorado in Eagle County, where he had a homestead in his early days before selling it and buying another ranch. He was married in Galena 20 years ago and is survived by his wife. He also leaves behind a brother, sister, nephew and adopted son, Harold, who was taken into the family seven years ago and was recently discharged from the navy on account of physical disability.

4 deer officially reported as bagged

Deer season has ended, and it rewarded the hunters with four fine bucks, according to official reports. As was the case last year, all were shot near homes, while those that went to distant parts of the hunting grounds have not been so successful.

Three deer were reported the first day of the season. The largest of them, a four-pointer, was shot by Edward Stuard. A second was captured by Adolph Bader and a third by Adam Hullender. These were all shot just back of B. D. Acton’s ranch on the Swan River.

The fourth deer was reportedly killed by Robert Williams on the Tenmile Range just below Whatley’s ranch. There may still be others shot in the vicinity by hunters, but no word has been sent.

