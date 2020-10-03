This week in history Oct. 2, 1920: Dillon may have new dredge, doctor bags first buck of the season

As reported in the Oct. 2, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: Most people in the vicinity of Gens Falls, New York, ride in automobiles, but this farmer prefers his old ox, on which he rides to town now and then for mail and provisions.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 2, 1920.

DILLON MAY SOON HAVE A NEW STEEL DREDGE

The Oro Grande place, on the Blue River about one mile below Dillon, is going to be prospected in a thorough manner starting Oct. 1. Mr. F. Dobson of Denver and J. G. Goodier of Breckenridge are making the preliminary arrangements to start drilling to determine the value of the placer. If these values prove out as expected, a large modern dredge will be erected.

LEAD PRICE IN COLORADO FIXED AT $8 PER 100 POUNDS

The settlement price for lead in Colorado ores has been fixed by the American Smelting and Refining company at $8 per 100 pounds, showing a decline of $20 per ton in last two weeks.

DR. C. E. CONDON GETS FIRST AND ONLY DEER YET REPORTED

The opening of deer season found everyone who could possibly get away out after big game. The first allotment of licenses to the county clerk had been exhausted and many more desired to get one as soon as the second consignment arrived. The second allotment arrived the day before the season started and in plenty of time for all to get their licences.

Dr. C. E. Condon was the first to report filling his bill. Yesterday morning he got sight of the deer that was marked for him, up above the Squires ranch on Soda Creek. It was a fine buck, but not very large, having two prongs on one side and three on the other. Last season Dr. Condon was the first to report his luck.

LOCAL NEWS NOTES FROM ALL AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY