This week in history Oct. 2, 1920: Dillon may have new dredge, doctor bags first buck of the season
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 2, 1920.
DILLON MAY SOON HAVE A NEW STEEL DREDGE
The Oro Grande place, on the Blue River about one mile below Dillon, is going to be prospected in a thorough manner starting Oct. 1. Mr. F. Dobson of Denver and J. G. Goodier of Breckenridge are making the preliminary arrangements to start drilling to determine the value of the placer. If these values prove out as expected, a large modern dredge will be erected.
LEAD PRICE IN COLORADO FIXED AT $8 PER 100 POUNDS
The settlement price for lead in Colorado ores has been fixed by the American Smelting and Refining company at $8 per 100 pounds, showing a decline of $20 per ton in last two weeks.
DR. C. E. CONDON GETS FIRST AND ONLY DEER YET REPORTED
The opening of deer season found everyone who could possibly get away out after big game. The first allotment of licenses to the county clerk had been exhausted and many more desired to get one as soon as the second consignment arrived. The second allotment arrived the day before the season started and in plenty of time for all to get their licences.
Dr. C. E. Condon was the first to report filling his bill. Yesterday morning he got sight of the deer that was marked for him, up above the Squires ranch on Soda Creek. It was a fine buck, but not very large, having two prongs on one side and three on the other. Last season Dr. Condon was the first to report his luck.
LOCAL NEWS NOTES FROM ALL AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY
- The Blue Valley received its first blanket of snow for the season on Friday night of last week. About 3 inches fell.
- Dr. and Mrs. Graham and their son Vance were on Tuesday morning’s eastbound train. The Grahams expect to make their home in Philadelphia for the time being, where the doctor intends taking a postgraduate course at the University of Pennsylvania. A telegram sent Oct. 1 confirmed their safe arrival.
- Mrs. Claude King was genuinely surprised when a score of friends took possession of her house on Thursday evening. It had leaked out that it was her birthday, hence the “doing.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User