This week in history Oct. 21, 1922: Hunting brings little, but at least mining is to resume

Cold light, for which scientists have been searching for centuries, has been produced at last by Max A. Ritterrath of Los Angeles. Ritterrath has invented a device which instantly cools light and brings the most intense rays of arc lamps and other powerful lights down to room temperature.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 21, 1922.

The Wellington to start in full force at mine next week

Wellington Mines Co. Manager R.M. Henderson announced that the mine will start full blast next week. The compressor will start to work and men will be put to work, breaking ore at once to have sufficient reserve to keep the mill running steadily.

The work up to the present time has been to put the mine in shape with timbers, cleaning up the caves and more. Mr. Henderson stated that it would possibly be three weeks or a month before the mill will be started. It is necessary to do some repairing on the mills, and operations in the mine must be brought up far enough in advance of the mill operations to assure a steady supply of crude ore.

The force at the mine is currently 30 or 40 men but will be 130 when operating to full capacity.

Only two bucks reward Breckenridge hunters

Two bucks were the only reward Breckenridge hunters can claim for the 1922 season. Dr. C. E. Condon captured one on the opening day of the season and killed it in Pennsylvania Gulch. Last Saturday, Adolph Bader got the only other prize while hunting in Muggins’ Gulch, a tributary of the Swan River.

Other hunting parties returned home with only a fine trip to their credit, in which they had the opportunity of viewing fine mountain scenery and chasing what they thought might have been deer, but on the other hand, may have been range cattle.

Another party consisting of Tom McKenna and D.V. Jobe journeyed to the neighborhood of Rifle to view the fine cabbage and potato crop as a pastime to hunt. They received plenty of views, but they were unable to even get a flag of a deer.

Eclipse Theatre to Open Nov. 28

The Eclipse Theatre will open to the public on Nov. 1 with two shows each week, one being on Wednesday and the other on Sunday. This was decided this week when Jacob Wild purchased the interest in the theater owned by Mrs. Ella Theobald.

Mr. Wild has been a half-owner in the theater since it was established about seven years ago. The playhouse was closed down the first of July because of a lack of patronage.

Conditions in town with the mines starting again are such that a good picture show should play. Mr. Wild has had much experience and should be able to give the patrons the service they desire. Associated with him will be George Robinson, who will act as secretary and treasurer of the new venture.

The opening night will be one of Goldwyn’s special features, which is still to be determined. Only the best obtainable in pictures will be shown and every effort made to give the patrons the kind of amusement they desire.

Local news notes from all around Summit County