This week in history Oct. 29, 1921: Community celebrates Halloween as winter weather comes

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 29, 1921:

Community church observes Halloween

The community church was filled to its utmost capacity Thursday night by an audience that came to celebrate Halloween. The place was strikingly decorated with all of the necessary items.

Reverend Mr. Large gave an interesting talk on the original and antiquity of the day’s observance, and then turned his remarks to a description of Koblenz in Germany and Nice in southern France, comparing their perennial warmth and every-blooming flowers to the midwinter snow and icy blasts that have suddenly fallen on Breckenridge.

At the close of the program, Mrs. Galloway sounded the opening strain of “The Flight of the Withes.” The lights were suddenly extinguished, except those that gleamed from the terrible eyes in the huge pumpkins. The long strings of black cats commenced to dance in the air, and down the aisle came weird, ghostly figures — witches that frozen one’s blood.

Miss Forseman, disguised as an uncanny witch, told the various fortunes of the guests, and then came a unique lunch of sandwiches, coffee, salads and pumpkin pie.

Winter weather makes an appearance

A snowstorm started on Monday evening that many predicted would only be a flurry and not amount to much. However, citizens arose Tuesday morning to find that the snowstorm was still here and continued all of Tuesday.

Optimists were rather elevated to see the sun again Wednesday, but the weatherman again delivered a snowstorm on Thursday and Friday. It would now appear that winter had set in for good and that the mountain passes would be closed until some time next summer.

J.E. Hopkins of the Tonopah Placers Co. returned from a trip to Moffat County Wednesday that took him over Rabbit Ears Pass from Steamboat to Kremmling. He said there was 2 feet of snow on the highway.

When he came into Breckenridge, he said there was less snow in town than he encountered farther down the Rriver. On Wednesday, cars coming over Hoosier Pass brought word that there was only 6 inches of snow at the most along any part of the road.

Blue River Placer dredge being repaired

The dredge of the Blue River Placer Mining Co., of which W.J. Radford is manager, closed down Thursday of this week for a couple weeks of repair work. This is the annual repair time, and everything on the boat will be put in good shape for the winter.

The Blue River dredge is equipped so that it can be operated as easily in the winter as in the summer, and the boat is heated with a fine steam plant.

The dredge is again headed down the Blue River and it will follow the strip of ground on the west side of the railroad track to the lower end of the property at Braddock, when it will again turn on the west side of the river valley and come to the upper end of the company’s holdings just below Valley Brook Cemetery.

Local news notes from all around Summit County