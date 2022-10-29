This week in history Oct. 30, 1922: Business is on the rise in Summit County

In a door of a little hut 80 miles from Point Barrow, in the Arctic wastes, stands the grizzled and gray explorer, Capt. Amundsen, awaiting what seems an opportune hour during the long polar night for the first airplane flight to the North Pole.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 30, 1922.

Wellington Mines Co. starts shipping

The Wellington Mines Co. started hauling zinc concentrates on Thursday. They have about 700 tons stored at the mill since before shutting down, and it is the intention to ship the entire amount at once.

Every effort will be made to have the mill operating within the next two weeks, according to J.W. Oldham, the president of the company.

In the early days the Wellington was noted for its high-grade lead ore, but during recent years most of the work has been confined to the large bodies of low-grade ore that was sent into the mill.

Apple, fruit and vegetable store now open

The Apple Shop opened to the public this morning. Manager Richards has not been able to get the supply he desired before the formal opening, owing to a couple of breakdowns of the truck that has caused him to miss several trips.

He has on hand plenty of varieties of apples, and also honeydew melons, nuts, peaches, oranges, pears, honey and more. The shop promises to be a very popular place.

It has been possible to bring this fruit to town much cheaper by truck than train. This has allowed for high savings and prices unheard of before.

He expects to operate his store during the next two months and, if business warrants, will remain during the winter.

New Battle Mountain road opened to public

The road on Battle Mountain was opened Thursday after two years of almost increasing effort, during which more than $300,000 was spent in the building of the 6 miles of road.

The grade has been reduced from an 18% maximum to a 5% maximum and Battle Mountain can now be negotiated by motorists in 90 minutes without risk.

Of the more than $300,000 put into the six miles of the road, all but $9,000 was put up by the state and federal governments. Eagle County put up $7,000 and the empire Zinc Co. paid $2,000.

Hoosier roadwork to be suspended

Owing to the heavy frosts each night, which is said to be 4-6 inches each night, contractors on the Hoosier Pass road will suspend operations for the season on Nov. 1. Mr. Dunwoody of the Plains Construction Co. stated that it was all his six horses could do to break through the frost each morning with a plow.

The new road is now completed on the upper end from the Blue River to the foot of Ford Hill. The latter portion is not included in the present contract but will be an additional project for next year.

Local news notes from all around Summit County