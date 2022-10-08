This week in history Oct. 7, 1922: Multiple local mines see action

Luther Burbank, the plant wizard, keeps right on devising new plants and flowers. He is seen here with Molten Fire, an ornamental flower he has perfected that glows a beautiful crimson when the sun shines on it.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 7, 1922.

New pumping plant installed at Detroit

The leasers on the Detroit have installed a larger boiler and a new pumping plant. They will now operate a No. 5 Cameron sinking pump and have secured a larger boiler to do so. At present time, the leasers are sinking to cut the contact at a deeper point. They are also shipping their fourth car of ore, which has been taken from the upper working of the lease.

As soon as they cut the contract, they expect to be on the steady shipping list. It is said that the return from the first car of ore showed values in the neighborhood of $40 per ton.

Geo. C. Smith, one of the owners, is in charge of the mine, while S. M. Perry of Denver is the principal owner of the claims. Perry and his sons were visitors at the mine this week.

Warrior’s Mark makes shipment of silver ore

The Warrior’s Mark mine has made another car shipment of high-grade ore. The car was loaded the first of the week. The ore comes from a high-grade streak cut in the Warrior’s Mark shaft and it should net good returns from the smelter.

The new boarding house at the mine has been completed, and it is equipped with hot and cold running water, providing comfortable quarters for the men at the mine. All of the men are working on the property and efforts are being made to up the ore bodies at several points.

Arrangements to carry on the work during the winter have been completed, and it is now thought that Warrior’s Mark will be one of Summit County’s most active mines during the next few months.

Wellington to start soon

The big Wellington mills will again soon be running full blast. Every preparation is now being made to have as early start as possible. Presently, all available men are being put to work and a ditch line for water is being rushed to completion. It is expected that everything will be ready sometime during the next couple of weeks, and a full force of men will then be engaged.

Under normal conditions, the Wellington employs about 125 men. It has been the main support of Breckenridge for the past 10 years, and when it closed down in June it cast a gloom over the community. There currently is a shortage of labor, especially for underground work.

However, recently the price of zinc started to rise, and the past two months have brought a greater demand for this metal and the Wellington company has been able to secure a good contract.

The people of Breckenridge will rejoice at the announcement of starting the property, as it means more business for the community.

