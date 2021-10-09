This week in history Oct. 8, 1921: Road work stops as Loveland Pass route progresses

This picture shows refugees from famine-stricken areas of Soviet Russia waiting in line in front of the First American Relief Administration’s food stations in Moscow.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 8, 1921:

Eagle County plans Loveland Pass boosts

On Monday, Oct. 3, Eagle County Commissioners Bowland, Hartman and Oleson accepted the survey of state highway engineer W.A. Whittney of the proposed road from Red Cliff to Wheeler on a route over Loveland Pass to Denver.

The county commissioners have called a Good Roads meeting for Monday, Oct. 10, to be held in Red Cliff, inviting commissioners of 13 counties to be present. The invitation has also been extended to the Forest Service, mayors, press and all others interested in connecting the Western Slope with Denver and the Eastern Slope by a short highway.

The delegation will leave Red Cliff Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, and travel over the proposed route via Dillon and Loveland Pass for Denver. The group is expected to reach Denver about 5 o’clock the same day and present a petition to the governor.

Carr Placer Road made much safer

Following the death of W.T. Williams last week, the road on Carr Placer Hill has been repaired. A retaining wall has been built, and the highway has been widened so that another occurrence of an accident at this point would hardly be possible.

No great amount of work will be done upon the road at this time, as it is the intention of the Summit County commissioners to change the road next year. A survey of a new road from the Governor Mine around the Carr Placer workings has been made for some time, and a new highway has been under contemplation for several past years. The new highway will also extend on up the south side of the Blue River, going over Hoosier Pass, and will eliminate many of the steep grades on the present road.

Additionally, work on the Bemrose Placer on the upper Blue River was suspended this week. Preparations have been completed for extensive plans next spring. The pipelines have been put in shape, and every available supply of water will be used. The flumes have also been built.

Road work stopped for this season

Lack of funds prompted a decision of the Summit County commissioners to suspended all county highway road work for the season. State Project No. 28, which is being contracted by the county, will be rushed to completion if possible, but all other work of any nature whatsoever will be stopped.

The county trucks have been surfacing the road between Breckenridge and Dillon most of the season and have not completed the work, but they will stop until next year. The loader was brought in Thursday.

Much work has been done during the past summer on the highway. The crew worked the upper end on the new road built by the Tonopah Placers Co. after the former highway had been dug up by the dredge. Most of the rest of the season was spent surfacing the stretch of highway bellow the 2-mile bridge and the old railroad grade near Braddocks.

Local news notes from all around Summit County