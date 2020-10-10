This week in history Oct. 9, 1920: French Gulch Dredge ceases operations, 11 deer reported killed during hunting season
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 9, 1920.
FRENCH GULCH DREDGE CEASES OPERATIONS
Owing to the high cost of gold production and the stagnant cost of gold, operations of the French Creek Dredging company boat in upper French Creek ceased early this week. The dredge has been laid up and no definite action for future operations will be made at this time. Values as the dredge proceeded up the gulch proved to be poorer than in the lower parts of the stream, and the last operations were not profitable to the company under present conditions.
CONSOLIDATION OF BLUE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO BE CONSIDERED
Owing to the inability of the Grand View school on the Lower Blue to obtain a teacher for several school terms past, and because of the fact that there are only five or six pupils in the district, it has been considered advisable and recommended by the county superintendent of schools that the Grand View district be abolished as a separate district and consolidated with the Slate Creek and Lakeside schools.
Special school meetings will be held in the near future to consider the question, and if favorably acted upon, the territory between the Hanks and McKinley ranches will be added to Slate Creek and the area extending from McKinley ranch down to the river will go to the Lakeside district.
ELEVEN DEER REPORTED KILLED DURING HUNTING SEASON
Hunting season in Summit County this year proves that we have a hunting reserve equal to any in the state. Even though the weatherman did not provide a natural method for tracing the big game, and the dry leaves on the ground gave warning of the approach of the hunters, more hunters were rewarded this year than for many seasons in the past. So far 11 hunters have reported getting a deer.
There may have been other hunters to get a deer, but they have not been reported. It is predicted that the past season may be the last open season for several years. There is much agitation on foot to stop the killing of deer, and it is thought that when the legislature meets in the next session a bill may be passed protecting deer by keeping a closed season.
LOCAL NEWS NOTES FROM ALL AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY
- Mrs. Harry Forsha, postmistress of Dillon in 1880 and now a resident of Los Angeles, arrived Monday for a visit with her sister Mrs. J. Gough. The Forshas were pioneer residents of Summit County, they had the Dillon postoffice for about 6 years and turned it over to the Evans family on leaving Dillon for California.
- Senator Slewers Fincher is spending a couple of weeks visiting over his senatorial district. Fincher is making a campaign for reelection, but our opinion is that his record as a representative to any district should assure him of reelection without any campaign.
- Geo. J. Bancroft and Geo. M. Bull of the Denver Board of Water Commissioners spent several days in Breckenridge this week looking over the possibilities of conveying some of the waters from Summit County through the range for the city of Denver supply reservoirs.
- Carl A. Kaiser drove to Denver Wednesday. He will represent School District No. 1 at the meeting of the state board of education Monday morning.
- The picture theatre at Tiger is reported as having its formal opening tonight.
- Last Friday Mr. Jones arranged exercises composed of singing, reading and speaking, with each child having a part. The most interesting feature was a school paper named the Frisco School Spinx, edited and read by Mattie Wildhack and Rob Deming.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User