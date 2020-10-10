This week in history Oct. 9, 1920: French Gulch Dredge ceases operations, 11 deer reported killed during hunting season

As reported in the Oct. 9, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: The U.S. destroyer Simpson will be the first destroyer ever manned by men from one state. Every one of her 114 man crew will be natives of Colorado. She will be commissioned at Philadelphia and after her trials will leave for San Diego, which will be her home port.

FRENCH GULCH DREDGE CEASES OPERATIONS

Owing to the high cost of gold production and the stagnant cost of gold, operations of the French Creek Dredging company boat in upper French Creek ceased early this week. The dredge has been laid up and no definite action for future operations will be made at this time. Values as the dredge proceeded up the gulch proved to be poorer than in the lower parts of the stream, and the last operations were not profitable to the company under present conditions.

CONSOLIDATION OF BLUE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICTS TO BE CONSIDERED

Owing to the inability of the Grand View school on the Lower Blue to obtain a teacher for several school terms past, and because of the fact that there are only five or six pupils in the district, it has been considered advisable and recommended by the county superintendent of schools that the Grand View district be abolished as a separate district and consolidated with the Slate Creek and Lakeside schools.

Special school meetings will be held in the near future to consider the question, and if favorably acted upon, the territory between the Hanks and McKinley ranches will be added to Slate Creek and the area extending from McKinley ranch down to the river will go to the Lakeside district.

ELEVEN DEER REPORTED KILLED DURING HUNTING SEASON

Hunting season in Summit County this year proves that we have a hunting reserve equal to any in the state. Even though the weatherman did not provide a natural method for tracing the big game, and the dry leaves on the ground gave warning of the approach of the hunters, more hunters were rewarded this year than for many seasons in the past. So far 11 hunters have reported getting a deer.

There may have been other hunters to get a deer, but they have not been reported. It is predicted that the past season may be the last open season for several years. There is much agitation on foot to stop the killing of deer, and it is thought that when the legislature meets in the next session a bill may be passed protecting deer by keeping a closed season.

