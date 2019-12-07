This week in history: Only 6 trains a week for Breckenridge

An image from the December 6, 1919 issue of the Summit County Journal showing Red Cross operations in Greece headed by Captain W. R. Thomas, formerly of Breckenridge.

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of December 6, 1919.

Only 6 trains per week for Breckenridge

As a result of the coal famine in Colorado, the train service thru Breckenridge will be reduced to one passenger train per day during the week days and no train on Sunday, according to information sent Local Agent (?) of the Colorado and Southern last evening.

John Rouse, an early settler, dies at son’s home on lower blue

John Rouse, a well-known old-time resident of Summit and Park counties, died last Saturday at the home of his son, Arthur Rouse, of the Lower Blue, very suddenly from heart failure.

Breckenridge gold sells at 200% premium

Last week a Denver speculator visited Breckenridge in search of gold specimens from the Farncomb hill mines. He bought sixteen hundred dollars worth, paying at the rate of sixty dollars per ounce and offered much more than that for certain specimens of crystallized gold that were not for sale.

Dredges preparing to go into winter quarters

The No. 2 dredge of the Tonopah Placers company will soon be placed in winter quarters. The heavy bucket line which weighs over 99 tons will be taken off the boat in three sections which will be drawn up an incline to the top of the bank of the dredging pit where they can be examined and repaired where necessary.