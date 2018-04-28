This Week In History: Prominent German pilot killed

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Capt. Baron Max von Richtofen, known as the most prominent and successful aviator in the German army since Captain Boelke was shot down in October 1916, and who was a nephew of Baroness Richtofen of Denver, has been killed according to dispatches from London.

Tank not invented as war machine

Those who have watched the operation of the tanks at the movies and have marveled at the lumbering machines that crawl over the face of the earth like prehistoric monsters have gained some idea of the adaptability of the modern tank. No other armored machine that moves upon the ground is as capable of surmounting obstacles.

And yet for all its supreme adaptation to the needs of the hour the tank was not invented for war purposes. The first tanks introduced into Europe were used in lumbering operations and in heavy hauling, just as they were in the United States. Rapidly their use was extended to large agricultural works and before the present war broke out the track layers were well-known in every country in the world. Even the prosaic track layer used in farming, will, if armored, make a tank for war use. Indeed during the 1917 recruiting season ordinary track layers armored with sheet iron plowed through walls almost as readily as the biggest war tanks yet built.

Rest rooms for needs of women

Rest rooms have been established in more than 200 counties in the United States to meet the needs of country women in town on business. They provide a place where the farm woman has a right, without asking any favors to the use of facilities for rest and refreshment. They have been established by women's rural organizations, with individuals and with villages, town or county authorities, by business corporations operating private markets, and by individual merchants. Where farm women's organizations have been interested in establishing rest rooms, local farm women's clubs have been able to arouse the necessary community interest in the need for rest rooms to ensure their financial support. This has been done through cooperating with other local farm women's clubs, with organizations of women in town, with civic leagues, with chambers of commerce and with county agents.

