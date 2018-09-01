This Week in History: Schools open next Tuesday morning

This week in history as reported by Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

The Breckenridge public schools will open next Tuesday morning. Parents are urged to start children on the first day of school and encourage them to make perfect attendance. Regular attendance at school should be regarded as a patriotic duty. Every boy and girl is entitled to the best intellectual, moral and physical training so that they may become intelligent and efficient members of society.

Kirby-Robinson

Mr. J.L. Kirby and Mrs. Alice Robinson were united in marriage at the home of the bride on Sherman street last Saturday evening.

Dance at No. 2

A large crowd of merrymakers gathered at the new school building of No. 2 Dredge last evening and enjoyed themselves to the wee hours of this morning. The occasion was the dedication of the new school building built at this camp, and a reception for the teacher, Miss Mary M. Howard. The school building is a fine one, and the rising generation of this new camp will be given a fine opportunity of getting the best in an educational line.

Short court session

Judge France E. Bouck arrived in Breckenridge on Monday morning for a short session of the District court. Only naturalization cases were to come up but an emergency of the Republican party in Summit county brought further business. However, the session did not extend to any great length of time and John Sanden received his papers making him a citizen of the United States.

Lower Blue girl shot

Late Thursday afternoon, little Myrtle Thompson, who has been residing at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Ruth, told the family she was going to the wood shed for some wood. The folks paid no attention to the matter and left for the hay field where all are employed. About 6 o'clock when they returned, they noted Myrtle was not in the house and went in search of her. They found her lying on the shed floor. They spoke to her and were answered, but they were not aware of anything happening until they picked her up and they noticed a hole in the center of her forehead. They then noticed the girl had a .22 revolver lying beside her and realized she had shot herself. Myrtle was thirteen years of age and seemed to be in the best health and enjoying life. While the accident is serious, every effort will be made to save her life. If surgeons locate the bullet lodged in the back of her head, there is a good chance.

