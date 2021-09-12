This week in history Sept. 10, 1921: Schools open, mine closes

Prince Takehiko Yamashino, left, has just graduated from the Japanese aviation school at Oppana, near Tokyo. Miss Graciela Martin Rivero, right, daughter of the Cuban minister to Mexico, is visiting her sister Mrs. Thomas N. Ransdell in Washington.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 10, 1921:

Breckenridge schools will open Monday

Vacation days are over, as all classes for the Breckenridge schools will resume their studies on Monday. Professor H.E. Green will be at the schoolhouse to enroll the pupils. The new auditorium building will be covered and heating arrangements will be completed so that no heating trouble will be experienced in the classrooms.

Professor Green spent the summer at Greeley, where he took up some additional work and also acted as an instructor in some of the summer school classes. No changes of any great important will be made in the course of study this year.

Tiger Mine closes down all work dependent on electric line

The Royal Tiger Mines Co. laid off all men employed in all parts of the work that depended on electricity for operation. This was the result of some trouble over the power line running through the property which is own by the Tonopah Placers Co. The shut down this week affected about 30 men. Most of them were from out of town and have gone to their respective homes.

It is evidently the intention of the latter company to dismantle the line, as they have abandoned all operations above the Tiger. The Royal Tiger Mines Co. have commenced building a line from French gulch to their property at Tiger and will have it completed by Oct. 1.

Breckenridge car accident imperils lives

What might have been a serious accident occurred on the north side of Black Creek bridge about noon last Sunday. A party consisting of Mr. Bailey, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Bishop, Mrs. C. Crandal, Mrs. Joe Marz, Miss Grace Crouse and four children went over the bank of Black Creek just below the gate leading up the road to Black Lake in Mr. Bailey’s car. All escaped without serious injury.

The party had left Breckenridge early in the morning for a picnic outing at Black Creek. After crossing a bridge and climbing a hill on the north side, they found that the turn to gate was very short and they couldn’t make it. They attempted to back the car and straighten around the gate but backed too far.

Mr. Bailey, Mrs. Bishop and Miss Crouse were able to jump before the car went over the bank as the others remained and the car turned upside down. Mrs. Joe Marz suffered a fractured leg and others had only a few bruises.

The bank is about 70 feet high. The top of the car was torn off and the windshield smashed, but willows broke the fall and there was no further damage. The car was pulled up with a team and chains, and it could be driven back to Breckenridge.

Local news notes from all around Summit County