This week in history Sept. 17, 1921: Conductor injured, Berthoud Pass road work continues

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 17, 1921:

Conductor Ward hurt in an accident

Conductor Alfred War has had a very painful accident when the caboose of his train left the track on the west switch at Curtain Tuesday morning. The rain was rather heavy, consisting of a couple of cars of coal, some merchandise and several loads of ore from Kokomo. The grade of the track is rather steep and it was impossible to stop the train when the caboose left the track.

Ward was riding in the cupola at the time the car left the main line, and fell to the floor where he struck a stove. He received a dislocated shoulder, a broken arm and fractured one or two ribs.

Dr. George Smith of Dillon saw to his care, and a more thorough examination after he had been removed to Leadville Wednesday proved that he was unhurt internally.

Summit County Journal makes changes

About 10 months ago the Summit County Journal announced that it would be raising its subscription cost to $4 per year. However, since that announcement, radical changes have come about.

Newsprint has taken a fall, almost going back to pre-ware prices. This means that Journal management is reducing its subscription price to $3 per year to give its patrons the benefit.

The paper has also adjusted to be eight pages of solely local news. The size has been reduced to five comes, but everything printed will be of local interest. This means some inserts that were printed in Denver have been removed.

The office has also installed the most modern of stereotyping equipment to the liveliest and latest photographs and cartoons will now be regular features of the Journal. The hometown newspaper is now able to make its own cuts of up-to-the-minute news pictures, fashion pictures and advertising illustrations.

Progress is made on the Berthoud Pass road

The Georgetown Courier reports that road work on the east side of Berthoud Pass is practically completed. The section running from the Jones Pass road of the valley to the turn known as “Big Bend” on the old road and the section from Slab Pile Camp to the top of Berthoud Pass are now open to travel.

The opening of the remaining stretch has been somewhat delayed, on account of the construction of a concrete bridge over Hoop Creek, but it is expected that the entire east side of the project will be open within the next two weeks.

Local news notes from all around Summit County