This week in history Sept. 18, 1920: Freight costs hurt mining, county clerk gets in car wreck
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 18, 1920.
FREIGHT INCREASE HURTING THE MINING INDUSTRY
Freight rate increases was the chief topic under discussion at the joint session of the Colorado Metal Mining Association and Colorado chapter of the American Mining Congress, held this week at the Brown Palace in Denver. The increased was declared a serious handicap and detrimental to the mining industry.
DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY SHOWS LARGE INCREASE THROUGHOUT SUMMIT COUNTY
Primary election day failed to arouse any great excitement in the county again this year and few votes were recorded. Based on the vote for U.S. senator on the Republican ticket and for district attorney on the Democratic ticket, The Summit County Journal found 310 Democratic voters and 143 Republican.
The result would indicate that the strong Democratic majority in years past for Summit County will be increased this year.
BAND CONCERT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY EVENING
Sunday evening, Sept. 19, the Breckenridge Concert Band will give an open air concert from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Breckenridge Concert Band has just recieved a new shipment of marches, overtures and etc. and are here to put life and pep into our little town. They will make regular appearances on Main Street every Sunday night, if the weatherman permits it, and invite the public to come out and convince themselves of the band’s rapid progress.
DENVER HOTEL DINING ROOM TO REOPEN ON SUNDAY
The Denver Hotel dining room, which has been closed for the past two weeks, will reopen Sunday morning. Since it’s been closed, the dining room and kitchen have been thoroughly overhauled and put in first class condition. The dining room has been covered with wall board and very tastily decorated with strips.
New tables will be added and the arrangement of handling the dishes has been changed. Everything will now be much more convenient than it was before, and a large crowd can be more easily served. A new chef, recently working at the Big Thompson Hotel in Estes Park has been engaged to take charge of the kitchen.
PLEASURABLE AUTO TRIP CUT SHORT BY ACCIDENT
Last Sunday afternoon, County Clerk George Forman, accompanied by his mother, his deputy Miss Louise Stahl and Mrs. L. Kingsbury, started on what was to have been a day’s auto trip to the town of Kokomo to deliver a ballot box and supplies for the primary election to the election judges there. The car the party occupied had only proceeded as far as the northern town limits when the trip came to an end.
A couple of elderly ladies were met on the road, and one of them proceeded to cross the road directly in front of the auto. Mr. Forman was forced to turn his car into the rocks which lined the roadside to avoid hitting one or the other. As the car bumped over the rocks, the ballot box was thrown into the air. it struck Mrs. Kingbury over the right eye, cutting a long gash. The box then vaulted out of the side of the car and suffered considerable damage.
Although the car was also greatly damaged, Mr. Forman was able to drive it back into town, where Mrs. Kingsbury was taken to the office of Dr. C. E. Condon and given nine stitches. The trip was abandoned.
LOCAL NEWS NOTES FROM ALL AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY
- J. E. Hopkins of the Tonopah Placers Company was a passenger on the Rio Grand train that was wrecked near DeBeque las Sunday night. He took the train at Leadville and was on his way to California. he fortunately escaped all injury and was able to continue his journey.
- The G.A.R. Relief Post deeded the G.A.R. Hall to M. E. Tillet and Craig Rhodes, who were acting as agents of the Blue Valley post of the American Legion.
- Judge Wesley D. Fall of Breckenridge has been in Hot Sulphur Springs over the past week taking the baths. He attributes his good health at the age of 73 to the use of the springs for the past 25 years.
- Last week W. H. Forman took the first aid team of the Tonopah Placer company to Denver to participate in a contest of first aid teams from all over the country.
