This week in history Sept. 18, 1920: Freight costs hurt mining, county clerk gets in car wreck

As reported in the Sept. 18, 1920 edition of The Summit County Journal: These four pretty "bathing girls" insisted on aiding the U.S. navy recruiting drive, despite the orders of the Philadelphia mayor. The girls had offered to kiss all recruits at a noon-day navy drive, and did kiss the first man who offered to enlist.

Image from Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 18, 1920.

FREIGHT INCREASE HURTING THE MINING INDUSTRY

Freight rate increases was the chief topic under discussion at the joint session of the Colorado Metal Mining Association and Colorado chapter of the American Mining Congress, held this week at the Brown Palace in Denver. The increased was declared a serious handicap and detrimental to the mining industry.

DEMOCRATIC MAJORITY SHOWS LARGE INCREASE THROUGHOUT SUMMIT COUNTY

Primary election day failed to arouse any great excitement in the county again this year and few votes were recorded. Based on the vote for U.S. senator on the Republican ticket and for district attorney on the Democratic ticket, The Summit County Journal found 310 Democratic voters and 143 Republican.

The result would indicate that the strong Democratic majority in years past for Summit County will be increased this year.

BAND CONCERT WILL BE HELD SUNDAY EVENING

Sunday evening, Sept. 19, the Breckenridge Concert Band will give an open air concert from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The Breckenridge Concert Band has just recieved a new shipment of marches, overtures and etc. and are here to put life and pep into our little town. They will make regular appearances on Main Street every Sunday night, if the weatherman permits it, and invite the public to come out and convince themselves of the band’s rapid progress.

DENVER HOTEL DINING ROOM TO REOPEN ON SUNDAY

The Denver Hotel dining room, which has been closed for the past two weeks, will reopen Sunday morning. Since it’s been closed, the dining room and kitchen have been thoroughly overhauled and put in first class condition. The dining room has been covered with wall board and very tastily decorated with strips.

New tables will be added and the arrangement of handling the dishes has been changed. Everything will now be much more convenient than it was before, and a large crowd can be more easily served. A new chef, recently working at the Big Thompson Hotel in Estes Park has been engaged to take charge of the kitchen.

PLEASURABLE AUTO TRIP CUT SHORT BY ACCIDENT

Last Sunday afternoon, County Clerk George Forman, accompanied by his mother, his deputy Miss Louise Stahl and Mrs. L. Kingsbury, started on what was to have been a day’s auto trip to the town of Kokomo to deliver a ballot box and supplies for the primary election to the election judges there. The car the party occupied had only proceeded as far as the northern town limits when the trip came to an end.

A couple of elderly ladies were met on the road, and one of them proceeded to cross the road directly in front of the auto. Mr. Forman was forced to turn his car into the rocks which lined the roadside to avoid hitting one or the other. As the car bumped over the rocks, the ballot box was thrown into the air. it struck Mrs. Kingbury over the right eye, cutting a long gash. The box then vaulted out of the side of the car and suffered considerable damage.

Although the car was also greatly damaged, Mr. Forman was able to drive it back into town, where Mrs. Kingsbury was taken to the office of Dr. C. E. Condon and given nine stitches. The trip was abandoned.

LOCAL NEWS NOTES FROM ALL AROUND SUMMIT COUNTY