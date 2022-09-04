This week in history Sept. 2, 1922: School’s back in session, Frank Hight dies, Mrs. Acton attends Degree of Pocahontas
Frank Hight passes on Friday afternoon
J. F. Hight, one of Summit County’s pioneers, passed to the Great Beyond yesterday. Mr. Hight had been in poor health the past two years and failed very rapidly the past two months. He came to Summit County in the early 1880s and proved to be very successful in several mining leases. He followed mining most of the time, but for a couple of years engaged in teaming business.
Mr. Hight was considered a very able miner, and in the prime of his life was able to accomplish more work in a mine than most anyone in the district. He was foreman on the Wellington when it was first discovered and had charge of the mine when the vein was first struck in the present upper tunnel.
He also drove the long tunnel on the Willis property on Gibson Hill, and took out a larger body of ore. Later on he was in charge of leasing operations on the Minnie and again later on the Bullion King.
School will open next Tuesday, Sept. 5
The opening day of school will be next Tuesday, and the students who during the past 10 weeks have been enjoying fine rest, will again be called upon to assemble for their studies.
Much speculation is to be heard as to the comparative number of pupils this next season with that of last year, but those in close touch with the situation predict that the attendance will be about the same. With practically a new corps of teachers, new life is expected to be put into the school work, and much good is expected to come from the new term.
Mrs. Acton attends session of Degree of Pocahontas
Mrs. Goldie C. Acton returned from Denver Tuesday after a seven weeks’ visit in that city. During her stay, she attended the Great Council session of the Degree of Pocahontas, which convened there on Aug. 7. Mrs. Acton is a Past Great Pocahontas and he efficiency and ability were again recognized by a three years appointment to the board of appeals, which is the highest appointment in the gift of the Great Council.
Local news notes from around Summit County
- Williard Wade left for a few days’ visit in Denver yesterday.
- Miss Lucy Coulter returned home after several days visit with friends here.
- Luin and Silvin Butchek left for their home in Denver yesterday after a several weeks’ visit in Breckenridge.
- Con Ecklund of Frisco spend most of the week in town. He is considering some work on the Warriors Mark mine.
- Mr. and Mrs. George Robinson, Billie and George Jr., and Mrs. June made a trip to Denver Monday of this week. They expect to return tomorrow.
