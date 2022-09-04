This week in history Sept. 2, 1922: School’s back in session, Frank Hight dies, Mrs. Acton attends Degree of Pocahontas

1 — Scene of wreck of express train at Gary, Ind., which was said to be result of a sabotage plot. 2 — President Harding addressing joint session of Congress on industrial situation. 3 — First photograph to reach this country of George J. Gould and his new wife at Deauville, France.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

Frank Hight passes on Friday afternoon

J. F. Hight, one of Summit County’s pioneers, passed to the Great Beyond yesterday. Mr. Hight had been in poor health the past two years and failed very rapidly the past two months. He came to Summit County in the early 1880s and proved to be very successful in several mining leases. He followed mining most of the time, but for a couple of years engaged in teaming business.

Mr. Hight was considered a very able miner, and in the prime of his life was able to accomplish more work in a mine than most anyone in the district. He was foreman on the Wellington when it was first discovered and had charge of the mine when the vein was first struck in the present upper tunnel.

He also drove the long tunnel on the Willis property on Gibson Hill, and took out a larger body of ore. Later on he was in charge of leasing operations on the Minnie and again later on the Bullion King.

School will open next Tuesday, Sept. 5

The opening day of school will be next Tuesday, and the students who during the past 10 weeks have been enjoying fine rest, will again be called upon to assemble for their studies.

Much speculation is to be heard as to the comparative number of pupils this next season with that of last year, but those in close touch with the situation predict that the attendance will be about the same. With practically a new corps of teachers, new life is expected to be put into the school work, and much good is expected to come from the new term.

Mrs. Acton attends session of Degree of Pocahontas

Mrs. Goldie C. Acton returned from Denver Tuesday after a seven weeks’ visit in that city. During her stay, she attended the Great Council session of the Degree of Pocahontas, which convened there on Aug. 7. Mrs. Acton is a Past Great Pocahontas and he efficiency and ability were again recognized by a three years appointment to the board of appeals, which is the highest appointment in the gift of the Great Council.

Local news notes from around Summit County