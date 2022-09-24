This week in history Sept. 23, 1922: Mining peaks up steam as railroad makes cuts

Pictured are the ruins of the Pennsylvania railroad car shops in Pittsburgh, the burning of which killed seven workmen and injured a score.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 23, 1922.

More activity in mining than past two years

The Bemrose Placer near the top of Hoosier Pass has been worked practically during all of the past season. In order to do so, it was necessary to rearrange the sluice boxes, and deep cuts had to be made across the property.

This entailed a great expense and caused much delay in the work. After everything was ready to start, the season had dragged along so that the water supply was short and it wasn’t possible to operate more than two or three hours during the day.

About a month ago, J.W. Hale made a test run of seven days on the placer and cleaned it up. This was done in the face of short water and with only two men working and sluicing about two hours each day.

Cucumber Gulch Placer near Peak 7 being worked on

R.W. Foote, Jack Sherman and E.S. Mety have been working on the Cucumber Gulch Placer below the old Brooks-Snyder mill during the summer.

It has been necessary here to do a lot of dead work, and everything is now just about in shape to accomplish some results. The lateness of the season is causing a shortage of water, but the work will continue for the next few weeks. This placer is also reputed as being very rich and should show good results.

No more Sunday trains on the Colorado & Southern

Without a word of warning, the officials of the Colorado & Southern Railroad Co. this week announced that trains Nos. 70 and 71 will be annulled Sundays effective Oct. 1.

This means Sunday papers will be missed and all mail will arrive Monday morning from Leadville and no passenger trains will run into Breckenridge. Residents have said they would rather have Sunday service during the winter months and no Sunday trains in the summer. Not running trains over the road on Sunday during the winter often causes delays on the Monday service.

3rd car of lead silver ore shipped from Detroit

The Detroit lease has shipped its third car of lead silver ore to the smelter. At present time, the efforts of the leasers are to sink the shaft and cut the contact at a lower point.

There seems to be no doubt that the contact producing the present ore is the same that produced the ore in the Sandard mine a few years ago. While this lease has only been operated during the past few months, it has proven to be very successful from a financial standpoint. The lease is held by several local parties.

Property on Peak 10 looking forward for strike

The claims adjoining the Briar Rose group on Peak 10 has been leased to the McGee Bros., Jack Brooks and others by the owner, S.L. Pehrson. These claims are cut by the Briar Rose vein, and it is said that the vein has been traced to the end lines of the Briar Rose group to this property.

The present leasers are deriving a crosscut tunnel to cut the ore body and are looking forward to a good strike. The Briar Rose vein has a record of producing much high-grade silver ore.

It has not been worked since the former high price of silver. The claims are located very near timberline and all ore taken from the mine will have to be handled on pack jacks.

Local news notes from all around Summit County