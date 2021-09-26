This week in history Sept. 24, 1921: Montezuma business booming, first snow seen in town

A New Jersey man as invented this automobile bungalow. It has a kitchen pantry, sink, bedroom and stove.

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 24, 1921:

Montezuma now one of the most active mining camps

The Montezuma mining camp has taken on much new life during the past few weeks, and at the present time more properties are showing signs of life in this camp than in any other part of Summit County. Montezuma is primarily a silver camp, and many of its idle properties could at one time boast of being among the best silver producers in the West.

Handicapped by a long haul, these mines were forced to close when the price of silver dropped. It has been just recently when the price offered under the Pittman Act seemed to hold a good value for some time to come that these signs of activity began to materialize.

In other mining news, the Pennsylvania Mine, operated by the Liberty Mining and Reduction Co., is now a steady producer and regular shipper. The large mill of this property is operating three shifts daily, and about 20 tons of high-grade concentrates are being hauled to Keystone daily.

The Pennsylvania is without a doubt the largest producer in Summit County at the present time, with a large truck making four trips daily between the mine and Keystone. And a large force of men employed on the property. An additional hauling contract was made this week by the company with Dave Cowell, who will put a couple of four-horse teams on the road and increase the output from the mill.

First snow falls in town last Tuesday morning

Early, and late, risers glimpsed a winter scene previewing what is to come on Tuesday morning. The first snowstorm of the season was evident in Breckenridge, and it continued for several hours. The snow covered the ground for a length of time on all surrounding peaks and way below timberline. It continued snowing until nearly noon.

Local weather prophets state that this first snowstorm is a prerequisite for good weather, and the fine days witnessed since Tuesday are evidence to back up their claims.

Summit County valuation for 1920 shows 9% decrease

Following the completion of the 1920 valuation for Summit County, which will be the basis on which taxes will be raised, it was discovered that the assessed valuation of taxable property in the county this year will be decreased by $289,191 from what it was the previous year.

Figures show that the total valuation for 1920 will be $3,203,575, while the valuation for 1919 was $3,492,766. The decrease is due to the fact that there has been a falling off in the production of metal in the county, and also a great depreciation in the value of the cattle.

The levy for 1920 will be made early in November by the county commissioners with the work of the assessor now complete. The county has been under increased expenses, and it would appear that there is little likelihood of the taxes for the coming year being decreased.

Local news notes from all around Summit County