This week in history Sept. 24, 1921: Montezuma business booming, first snow seen in town
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 24, 1921:
Montezuma now one of the most active mining camps
The Montezuma mining camp has taken on much new life during the past few weeks, and at the present time more properties are showing signs of life in this camp than in any other part of Summit County. Montezuma is primarily a silver camp, and many of its idle properties could at one time boast of being among the best silver producers in the West.
Handicapped by a long haul, these mines were forced to close when the price of silver dropped. It has been just recently when the price offered under the Pittman Act seemed to hold a good value for some time to come that these signs of activity began to materialize.
In other mining news, the Pennsylvania Mine, operated by the Liberty Mining and Reduction Co., is now a steady producer and regular shipper. The large mill of this property is operating three shifts daily, and about 20 tons of high-grade concentrates are being hauled to Keystone daily.
The Pennsylvania is without a doubt the largest producer in Summit County at the present time, with a large truck making four trips daily between the mine and Keystone. And a large force of men employed on the property. An additional hauling contract was made this week by the company with Dave Cowell, who will put a couple of four-horse teams on the road and increase the output from the mill.
First snow falls in town last Tuesday morning
Early, and late, risers glimpsed a winter scene previewing what is to come on Tuesday morning. The first snowstorm of the season was evident in Breckenridge, and it continued for several hours. The snow covered the ground for a length of time on all surrounding peaks and way below timberline. It continued snowing until nearly noon.
Local weather prophets state that this first snowstorm is a prerequisite for good weather, and the fine days witnessed since Tuesday are evidence to back up their claims.
Summit County valuation for 1920 shows 9% decrease
Following the completion of the 1920 valuation for Summit County, which will be the basis on which taxes will be raised, it was discovered that the assessed valuation of taxable property in the county this year will be decreased by $289,191 from what it was the previous year.
Figures show that the total valuation for 1920 will be $3,203,575, while the valuation for 1919 was $3,492,766. The decrease is due to the fact that there has been a falling off in the production of metal in the county, and also a great depreciation in the value of the cattle.
The levy for 1920 will be made early in November by the county commissioners with the work of the assessor now complete. The county has been under increased expenses, and it would appear that there is little likelihood of the taxes for the coming year being decreased.
Local news notes from all around Summit County
- Miss Helen Stote of Colorado Springs arrived Thursday to take the Spanish and English position in the high school. Miss Stote is a Colorado girl who recently graduated from Leland Stanford Jr. University in California. She is the daughter of the former state superintendent of public instruction, and also a chairman of the Woman’s Victory Loan Army for Colorado.
- Miss Frances Gore of Leadville left for Boulder Sunday after a short visit at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Ohler. Miss Gore will enroll as a freshman at the University of Colorado.
- G.W. Patterson and Henry Bettison left for Alma Thursday afternoon. They have secured a job with the Queen Mine up Buckskin Gulch from Alama.
- Work is going forward nicely on the new school auditorium. The school hopes to use the playroom in the basement soon, at least for the younger children.
- Leo Miller and Ward Jones decided early in the week that they needed a change of climate and made a trip to Boulder on a motorcycle. They had planned a remaining for an indefinite time, but late last evening the motorbike and the two passengers arrived home.
- Beginning Monday, there will be two regular periods of supervised play for the four lower grades each day. The play will be outside when weather permits, otherwise it will be in the play room.
- The Rebekah lodge in Dillon has planned an entertainment for Sept. 24.
