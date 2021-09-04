This week in history Sept. 3, 1921: Climax cars, mining predictions and a holiday party

A new poultry building was recently built at the state fairgrounds in Pueblo for exclusive use by poultry exhibitors at the upcoming fair. The building is 104 feet by 124 feet, with restrooms and offices in the front.

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 3, 1921:

New car developed with Climax ores

The Wills Sainte Claire is a new car that embodies the use of molybdenum steel, making it possible to build a lighter car that should prove stronger than the heavy cars on the market. The car has been developed by C. Harold Mills, and the town of Marysville, Michigan, has grown into the production center of this automobile.

The molybdenum used in the vehicle is coming from Climax, and the makers claim light weight, economy of operation, great strength, long life, freedom from repair expense and luxurious riding as the possible features of this new alloy.

The result of this car on the market will be watched by all in the vicinity, as its success means the opening of a new industry for Summit County since molybdenum occurs in many parts of our county besides Climax.

Visiting mining engineer sees better times ahead

Frank R. Wicks, consulting metallurgical engineer of Los Angeles, is returning west after spending six months superintending the construction of a mill at the Royal Tiger Mine near Breckenridge.

Though the mill is not completed, it is expected to be ready for operations by the end of the year, when 500 tons per day will be run through. It was Wicks’ third visit to the property, with the first having been made in 1916. He should return again next year and will visit Leadville.

“It looks as though the depression in the mining industry is about to begin to let up,” Wicks said. “Indications seem to point that way. The increase in business at your smelter to which the Royal Tiger Mining Co.’s mill will contribute is a good sign. So are the various mines said to be resuming operations in your camp indications of better times about to begin.

Grand ball will give Labor Day festive air

Arrangements have been made for a grand ball at the GAR Hall on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Everything points to a big success, with good music secured, supper from the Denver Hotel Cafe and a feature reel featuring Enid Markey at the Eclipse.

The film will be the first thing on the program, in order to give patrons of the theater a chance to attend the ball. A large attendance and a good time are confidently expected.

