This week in history Sept. 9, 1922: Baseball and Labor Day go well while another sad accident shocks community

Colorado Historic Newspapers Collection/Courtesy photo

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Sept. 9, 1922.

Breckenridge ball tossers win 2-day tournament

The Breckenridge ball tossers won the tournament on Labor Day. The first game was against Alma, as Hartsel and Jefferson had withdrawn from the race. The Alma team was made up of clubs from all over Park County.

The day was cold and the boys did not seem to be able to warm up, and the fan support wasn’t any too enthusiastic. But the home team went into the game to win and showed spirit. Moats, a left-hand recruit to Breckenridge from Colorado Springs, held the mound for the Summit County boys, while Gillis of Fairplay starred in the box for Alma.

The second game on Sunday fell to Dillon and a picked-up team that entered to represent Hartsel after that team backed out. The game proved to be a little more evenly matched than its predecessor, and Dillon had the best of the argument.

On Monday, the winners of the first day were scheduled to go against each other, with the losers playing in the second game. Lind, the former Dillon pitcher, was playing with Breckenridge. When the final score rolled in, the heavy hitters from Dillon could only find a little lonely hit.

The last game proved to be the feature of the tournament. Dillon and Alma went against each other for second place. In the fourth inning Alma let loose and made four runs, but on Dillon’s return, they made five and took the lead. The score went back and forth and eventually tied. By the end of the ninth, it was too dark to see the ball and the teams decided to call it a draw and split the purse.

Labor Day celebration a complete success

Labor Day this year will go down in history as a memorable occasion. In addition to the baseball games, Monday had perfect weather. Motorists came in from all directions, and by noon the town was pretty well filled up and South Park was very well represented.

The dance in the evening was the attraction for the largest crowd that had gathered in the hall for many months. There were some disappointments in the celebration, such as the cold weather on Sunday, but taken as a whole it is considered as being a very successful event.

E.A. Neff electrocuted in transformer house

Evan A. Neff, dredge master on the No. 1 dredge, was electrocuted Thursday afternoon. Mr. Neff was last seen going into the transformer house that reduced the power for the dredge at about 1 p.m. Shortly after 2 p.m., Leon Ames and Jack Adams of Dillon drove past the transformer house and noticed smoke coming out of it.

However, being in a hurry to reach Salida that evening, as Adams was on the way to hospital, they did not stop. But when they reached the Tonopah shops, they noticed Mr. Hopkins. Hopkins and others hurried and when he came near he recognized the body of Neff burning.

An investigation came to the conclusion that Neff had touched one of the live wires in some way and caused the current to pass through his body and he fell behind the switchboard. The fire to his clothing was evidently caught when the flash of electricity set off some matches he carried in his pockets.

Neff was born in Pennsylvania and would have been 32 in October. He married Miss Crystal Van Gesen of Breckenridge six years ago and they had two children. He was a lover of baseball and even played in the Labor Day games. The funeral services will be held from the Masonic lodge and he will be interred in Valley Brook cemetery.

