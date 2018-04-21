This Week in History: Serious leak in office of well-known engineering company, men suspected

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

There has been a serious leak in the office of the Everett Engineering Company and the firm name, which had always stood for honor and integrity in West Virginia, was under a cloud. The Everett people had made a secret investigation of some mining property and a report of its value had reached the opposition before the Everett client had been given a report with the result that the property had been snapped up by an opposing company.

The papers were full of the coup and the resident of the Everett Company was very angry. Someone had sold him and branded his firm with shame. The finger of suspicion pointed to three people, Colonel Gwynne, chief engineer and treasurer of the company; the young business manager, Noel Clavering, who had heard the secret of the property's worth from the Colonel's own lips, and Alan Barrett, mineral expert for the Everett people, who had been in the office when Colonel Gwynne returned with samples of ore from the property.

Latest news epitomized

Preceded by an intense bombardment of high explosives and poison gas shells, picked troops from four German companies buried themselves against the American positions on the right bank of the Meuses, north of St. Mihiel, again early Sunday morning, but were completely repulsed after terrific hand-to-hand fighting. The enemies' casualties in the four days' fighting are estimated at between 200 and 400. Of this number, more than 100 were killed.

Fairview Korndyke Meta, a full aged cow owned by Oliver Canaba Jr. of Pine Grove Farm at Buffalo, New York, has established a world's record for 30 consecutive days' butter production. The new mark is 185.28 pounds, taking the honors from a dairy mate, Ormsby Jane Segis Aagis, who held it for two years at 183 pounds. Fairview's milk mark was 3,216.6 pounds for Ormsby Jane.

Recommended Stories For You

Pithy news notes

The body of Otto Grant, Yello Jacket miner, credited with being the first snowslide victim in the Ouray district three months ago, was found by Charley Urick, 500 feet below Curved point on the Grizzly Bear trail, a mile away from where it was believed he went over. The body was covered with snow, one leg was broken and the head badly smashed. The body was raised to the trail with rope.

Centennial State items

Following days of brooding over groundless accusations that he was a German spy, E.A. Hess, a baker, born in Germany and naturalized in the United States 21 years ago, shot himself at Fort Collins. Hess bought $200 worth of Liberty bonds. He already had $800 worth of earlier issues.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge's unique heritage. The organization offers year-round guided tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767.