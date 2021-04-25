This week in history: Should Summit County have its own high school?
As reported by the Summit County Journal on April 23, 1921
Citizens discuss proposed Summit County high school
There was an open discussion about the proposed Summit County high school during the Summit County Metal Miners Association meeting April 21. Mayor Henry Recen of Kokomo said the best way to inform votes of the issue would be to have Breckenridge Principal H. E. Green write his thoughts to the Summit County Journal.
In the letter to the newspaper, Green stated the school would give every child in the county the privileges of high school. It would also serve to standardize the county as a unit with regard to textbooks and teaching methods. Currently, Green said ninth and 10th graders are handicapped when going to an accredited school because they need to take an exam to establish their standing.
Green also said the operation of a high school would not be too difficult since it could utilize the same building as the grade school.
Colorado and Southern Railroad withdrawals petition
Earnest and emphatic protests made to the State Public Utilities Commission succeeded in getting the Colorado and Southern Railroad to back off from its petition to reduce service. Attorney Barney L. Whatley filed a number of protests from towns along the South Park division of the railroad’s route.
However, the company has not entirely given up on the idea and has filed a modified petition for an upcoming hearing.
Snowstorm that isolated Breckenridge covered much of the country
The storm that prevailed over Summit County last week swept the entire country, from the Rock Mountain region to the Atlantic states. In some localities, the storm raged in the form of tornadoes, while it was heavy hail, blinding rain, sleet or snow in others.
In Boone, Colorado, a tornado swept the landscape. Snow fell in Milwaukee, and Chicago had heavy winds with rain and sleet. Considerable damage is reported to have happened in the fruit-growing sections of the East and even down in the sunny South.
The snowfall seemed to taper off from Palmer Lake north of Colorado Springs to around Boulder — where the snow total was reported as over 5 feet — westward toward the Continental Divide, gradually being lighter until a foot was reported in Leadville. Grand Junction received less than an inch.
Local news and notes from around Summit County
- Mr. and Mrs. P. H. Ryan returned from a visit to Denver last week.
- Lark Millea arrived from Kokomo yesterday in time to attend the American Legion smoker this evening.
- Word has been received of the recent marriage of Mrs. Minnie Bruch, formerly of Breckenridge, to Henry Koller. The couple is residing in Oakland, California.
- Mr. and Mrs. E. T. Brooks and their son Jack were called to Denver early this week on account of their daughter, Ada Brooks, now Mrs. Charles Keitline, becoming seriously ill.
- The School Annuals came out Saturday afternoon and were well received by the public. Sales are reported good.
- Dr. John R. Ratto, caricature artist and impersonator, will be at the GAR Hall Thursday night.
