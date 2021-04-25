This week in history: Should Summit County have its own high school?

An explosion caused by grain dust tore sections of the greatest grain elevator in the world into fragments and shook Chicago. It threw glass and fragments across an area of 5 miles and was heard as far as Benton Harbor, Michigan. Six people are believed to be dead, with property loss totaling up to $10 million.

Citizens discuss proposed Summit County high school

There was an open discussion about the proposed Summit County high school during the Summit County Metal Miners Association meeting April 21. Mayor Henry Recen of Kokomo said the best way to inform votes of the issue would be to have Breckenridge Principal H. E. Green write his thoughts to the Summit County Journal.

In the letter to the newspaper, Green stated the school would give every child in the county the privileges of high school. It would also serve to standardize the county as a unit with regard to textbooks and teaching methods. Currently, Green said ninth and 10th graders are handicapped when going to an accredited school because they need to take an exam to establish their standing.

Green also said the operation of a high school would not be too difficult since it could utilize the same building as the grade school.

Colorado and Southern Railroad withdrawals petition

Earnest and emphatic protests made to the State Public Utilities Commission succeeded in getting the Colorado and Southern Railroad to back off from its petition to reduce service. Attorney Barney L. Whatley filed a number of protests from towns along the South Park division of the railroad’s route.

However, the company has not entirely given up on the idea and has filed a modified petition for an upcoming hearing.

Snowstorm that isolated Breckenridge covered much of the country

The storm that prevailed over Summit County last week swept the entire country, from the Rock Mountain region to the Atlantic states. In some localities, the storm raged in the form of tornadoes, while it was heavy hail, blinding rain, sleet or snow in others.

In Boone, Colorado, a tornado swept the landscape. Snow fell in Milwaukee, and Chicago had heavy winds with rain and sleet. Considerable damage is reported to have happened in the fruit-growing sections of the East and even down in the sunny South.

The snowfall seemed to taper off from Palmer Lake north of Colorado Springs to around Boulder — where the snow total was reported as over 5 feet — westward toward the Continental Divide, gradually being lighter until a foot was reported in Leadville. Grand Junction received less than an inch.

