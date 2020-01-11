This week in history: Ski tournament may be Feb. 29
This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of January 10, 1920.
WELLINGTON IS RUNNING BOTH MILLS AT MINES
The Wellington Mines company has now both of the concentration mills running in good shape. It is understood that the Oro shaft will be unwatered before was encountered and a cement bulk-head was made to cut off the waters of the old workings until such time as it should prove desirable to unwater them.
HIGH SCHOOL IN SERIES OF GAMES AT BASKETBALL
Breckenridge high school will be a place of much activity during the remainder of the year, especially during the next month. A series of basketball games has been scheduled with a number of schools in this section of the state, among them being Leadville, Aspen and Gunnison.
SKI TOURNAMENT MAY BE HELD ON FEBRUARY 29TH
The annual ski tournament at Dillon for 1920 may be dated for February 29, according to the report of officers of the Summit County Wintersports club. The date is to be set by the National Skiing association and will be so arranged as to allow ski enthusiasts of international fame to make the various points where tournaments are to be held.
MISS BLANCHE THOMAS AND GUY DOWLING ARE MARRIED
Married at Kremmling on December 31st, Guy Dowling and Miss Blanche Thomas. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Thomas and was raised on the Blue where she is well known. The groom has lived here for over a year. They are home to their many friends at the Guy Henry ranch. The best wishes of their many friends go with them.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.