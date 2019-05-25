This Week in History: Summit County silver mines take on activity

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of May 13 through May 19.

With the varied mineral resources it is easy for Summit County to keep up with the fashion in minerals. Now that silver is again coming into importance, the silver mines and their operators are preparing to supply part of the increased demand. The Breckenridge prospectors are already looking up former silver producing properties to lease or are getting ready to hunt new silver mines when snow is off above timberline.

MOUNT HELEN SILVER MINES PROMISE TO BE GOOD PRODUCERS

Reports from the silver lodes on Mount Helen, which were located last fall by W.B. Gomer for the Quandry Queen Mines company, has been doing development work all winter and promises to become an important producer of good grade silver ore during the summer. Some high assays of silver “float” ore from the property have been had. The development is said to be showing up the vein in good shape.

ONLY TWO GRADUATES FROM HIGH SCHOOL; SMALLEST FOR YEARS

One of the smallest classes to be graduated from the Breckenridge high school will be given their diplomas at commencement exercises to be held June 6 at the G.A.R. Hall. George D. Penz and Robert J. Norris are the two members of the graduating class.

ROYAL TIGER TO BUILD 250-TON MILL AT MINES

The Royal Tiger Mines company of which John Traylor of the Traylor Engineering Works is general manager, will start a large concentration mill this year on the property, which is situated in Swan Valley.

HOOSIER PASS NOW OPEN TO AUTO TRAFFIC

After almost a week of work by volunteer shoveling gangs and laborers and teams provided by the county, Hoosier Pass is not yet in condition for auto travel from this side of the range to the top of the pass but the road is now said to be passable from the pass down northward.

