This Week In History: Summit County’s patriots make excellent showing on Victory Loan subscriptions

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — April 26, 1919

The men’s and women’s committees of the Victory Loan Campaign appear confident that, while they admit there is considerable amount of work ahead of them, Summit County on the final checking up will make a showing in subscriptions worthy of her name required during past drives.

“If anybody in Breckenridge fails to buy a bond, it won’t be for lack of knowledge of the issue involved.” said one of the leaders of the men’s committee.

LOWER BLUE WOMEN ON HORSEBACK

In the Lower Blue District, the women workers started out before daylight on Monday morning to scan the mountain ranches for subscriptions and stopped at ranch houses during the nights for food and shelter. When they started, they proposed not to return home until every resident in the district had been solicited.

FRENCH GULCH FIRST TO GO OVER

The French Gulch Dredging Company has the honor of being the first industrial organization in this district to report a 100% subscription rate from its employees, turning in on the evening of the first day of the drive a subscription list including every one of its employees. They will fly proudly the industrial honor flag that will be awarded to them when the campaign is over.

CELEBRATION IS PLANNED HERE FOR SOLDIERS

In honor of the Summit County soldiers returned and returning, a two-day celebration and reception is being planned for July 4 and July 5 in Breckenridge. This is to included parades with the soldiers in uniform, a big barbeque at the park, athletic stunts, ball games, band games and to wind up with a great ball.

LEADVILLE MINE STRIKE IS SETTLED; PAY FIXED AT $4 PER DAY; WORK RESUMED

The miners’ strike at Leadville came to an end last Tuesday when an agreement was reached that the miners were to receive $4 per day, a cut of 50 cents a day.

The Breckenridge Heritage Alliance is a nonprofit founded to promote and protect Breckenridge’s unique heritage. They offer year-round tours and hikes. Go to BreckHeritage.com or call 970-453-9767.