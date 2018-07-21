This Week in History: Sunday school holds annual picnic

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

The friends and members of the Methodist Sunday School held their annual picnic at the picnic grounds Thursday.

The little folks enjoyed themselves immensely and that included everyone for who does not harken back to childhood days when the tables are set on the ground and the call is given to "set up." All the good things that go to make these gatherings an opportunity of visiting and having a good time were indulged in.

Notice

I have been assigned to active duty and must report at Camp McArthur, Texas, August 2nd. After July 21st my office will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call and settle your accounts. I need the money.

Mines and Dredges Working Steadily in the District with Good Results

J.W. Hale has leased the Washington placer and has been operating it all summer, owing in other business arrangements, he has entrusted the operation of the placer to Carl Wilson who has handled it in good shape and has made it produce a profit. A few days ago in washing one of the banks in the gulch (Illinois Gulch) a vein of lode ore was exposed and publicly given to the fact.

Latest News Epitomized

The British fighting forces in France now aggregate 2,000,000 men, says the Havas correspondent on that British front. This equals the number on the front in 1917.

'Twas Told Us

The town turned out en masse Wednesday to wish Mrs. Alison Richardson God-speed on her departure for duty as a Red Cross nurse.

