This Week in History: The Journal is 38 years old

This week in history, as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

The Journal has passed another milestone of its existence — this first issue being the first in Volume No. 39. This means we are starting on the 39th year and the Journal survived all other publications for a period of nearly 40 years.

The old files of the Journal are very valuable but seldom a week passes until someone comes to the office to refer to its volumes for information. During these many years the Journal has recorded the joys and sorrows of the citizens of Breckenridge and Summit County.

The many developments and enterprises that have been launched in the county have received consideration and it has always stood for the best interest in the camp.

CEMETERY TO BE KEPT IN FINE SHAPE

At a meeting of the town board this week, it was decided that a caretaker be appointed to the Breckenridge cemetery to hold the appointment during the next couple of months. A committee from some of the lodges met with the town, the Masons, Oddfellows, Redmen and Pocahontas. Jacob Wild was appointed caretaker and his duties will be to irrigate the plots, and put all the neglected graves in good condition. He will also aim to see those having headstones and needing attention and make arrangements to straighten them up. No work will be done in any lot without the consent of the owner, but the roads and lanes in the cemetery will receive attention. The fence will be put in good repair, and the house near the gate will be painted. This work is expected to add much to the appearance of the cemetery and should be encouraged next year.

LATEST NEWS EPITOMIZED

A German submarine 70 miles from the Irish coast on the night of June 27 torpedoed the 11,000 ton medial ship Liandovery Castic, chartered by the Canadian government and in the services of carrying wounded and sick from England to Canada. The ship was then on her way to England. She had on board 268 persons, including 80 men of the Canadian army medical corps, and 14 women nurses. Only 24 including the captain were reported saved.

PITHY NEWS NOTES FROM ALL PARTS OF COLORADO

Application from the tramway company for a 3-cent increase in the fare to Golden on its line by way of Berkeley and Mount Olivet, to put that line on an equal footing with the Denver & Intermountain road, was denied by the Public Utilities Commission.

*

Colorado will be placed on a "sugar permit" basis July 15. After that date, no one in the state will be allowed to purchase sugar without a permit from the United States Food Administration.

