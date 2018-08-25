This Week In History: Tonopah employees to have club room

100 years ago in history — Aug. 24, 1918

Through the efforts of the local management and with the encouragement of the directors of the Tonopah Placers company, the employees of this company in Breckenridge have organized a Tonopah Club. All the details of the organization are not yet perfected as they are awaiting information from the head office of the company in Philadelphia. However, great enthusiasm was shown at the meeting held at the Tonopah offices early in the week when about fifty employees of the Tonopah Placers company gathered to talk over the details of this company.

It is the intention to secure a building in town at some convenient location and fit up the club rooms with a library, pool and billiard tables, gymnastic apparatus, writing room, shower baths and every modern convenience for an up-to-date club. All the employees of the company will be members of the club but it is not the intention of the company to make it strictly available to Tonopah employees only. They will be asked to invite their friends and all the residents of Breckenridge are expected to be gainers from this enterprise.

Breckenridge volunteer co on the way

The 115th Supply Train and the 115th Engineers, companies which contain practically all the boys who volunteered from Summit County shortly after the outbreak of the war last year, recently left Camp Kearney for an eastern port. All indications now point to the fact that they have already embarked from this port and are nearing their destination on the other side by this time. The boys in their last messages home were high spirited and very anxious to get over there after the long period of training in California.

New school at dredge

The new school at No. 2 dredge has been completed and is now being finished on the interior. The very competent teacher will be Miss May Howard of Greeley who just recently finished a course at the State Teachers College.

Large number travel over Hoosier

An autoist traveling over Hoosier last Sunday had the curiosity to count the number of people who had registered in the government record at the top of the pass during the previous week. He counted 85 people as traveling either one way or the other from the Sunday before last Sunday. This register is placed in a box at the top of the range by the Forest Service and everyone who passes by is requested to register.

