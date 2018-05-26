This Week in History: Uncle Sam wants men for merchant marine

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Postmaster Theobald received instructions this week to enlist all the volunteers possible for the U.S. Marines. This branch of service is dependent on volunteer enlistment, and now is making a special effort to obtain men. Anyone between the ages of 19 and 36, who is taller than 5 feet 4 inches and sound physically is eligible to this branch of service.

Snow melting in the hills

The snow gradually melting in the hills with the warm days of the past week, has caused the Blue River to turn to a dirty brown and also to cause a raise of several inches in the amount of water carried by the stream.

Fishin' time is here

The gamey trout is now legal prey, providing you do not entice any of this species of the finny tribe to leave its mountain lairs less than 7 inches in length.

Most anyone can fish providing you secure the necessary permit, and if you are under 16 years of age, you do not have to contribute to the game and fish department for this greatest of all sports.

A carload of new Buicks

The Buicks Agents, Chatfield and Fortlund, report that they have just received a carload of new Buicks for distribution in Summit and Grand counties. They are also expecting another shipment before July 1. After which date the factory output for Buicks will be curtailed 75 percent the plant being turned over to the government for war work. These agents are now ready to supply perspective purchasers.

Dillon schools close successful school year

The graduation exercises of the Dillon Public school which were given Friday, May 17, proved to be a perfect success in every way.

A crowd that is seldom equaled in Dillon, was there to enjoy the program, graduating exercises, dance and lovely supper which was served at Mrs. Sam Riley's.

