This week in history: Western Slope towns after Colorado tourist

Amid the sugar shortage, even the treasury department's store in Washington, where treasury employees can buy almost everything from edibles to automobile tires, is advertising its lack of sugar.

Archive image

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of December 27, 1919.

MOST PLEASANT DECEMBER WEATHER IN MEMORY OF SUMMIT COUNTY OLD TIMERS

December weather in Summit County this year, say old timers, has been the most pleasant for many years, in fact, the most delightful in their memory. Sunshiny weather with comparatively high temperature has been in vogue in Summit County during the past two weeks with occasional flurries of snow.

WEST SLOPE TOWNS ARE AFTER TOURISTS COMING TO COLORADO

Representatives of the various commercial organizations of western slope towns, excepting Breckenridge, met at Salida recently and organized the Southwestern Colorado Tourist Commercial organization with tentative plans made which will mean much more effective advertising of the advantages of the Western Slope and eventually will probably bring better roads to this section than have been previously been planned.

G.W. MORGAN, PROMINENT BRECKENRIDGE MINING MAN MARRIED MONDAY IN DENVER

G.W. Morgan, prominent in the Breckenridge mining district as the successful lessee of the part of the Brooke-Snider and other properties was married in Denver last Monday to Miss Alice Turning.

GEORGE A WILLIAMS, ONE OF EARLIEST PIONEERS, DIES TUESDAY, DEC. 23

George A. Williams, one of the earliest settlers and old-time prospectors in Summit county died at his home in Breckenridge last Tuesday following an illness lasting more than eight years.

EMPLOYEES ARE RECIPIENTS OF HOLIDAY GIFTS

A number of the local mining and gold dredging concerns added to the enjoyment of Christmas by their employees by the mailing out of checks, giving double time to those who continued to work thru Christmas day and by suspending operations for the day.