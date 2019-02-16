This Week In History: World champs to contest on Dillon course

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago — Feb. 15, 1919

Through the efforts of E. Flood of the Excelsior mine, M. Prestroud, both ski enthusiasts and other officers and members of the Summit County Winter Sports club, a ski tournament has been arranged to take place on March 8 and 9 on a newly constructed course at which professional and amateur contestants of world fame will try for a short distance below Dillon.

CARBONATE MINES PROVING TO BE GOOD PRODUCERS WITH INCREASING OUTPUR

Olaf Johnson, superintendent of the Carbonate mine on Baldy mountain, was in town the first of the week and reported that the crew on the Carbonate is busily engaged in taking out a good grade of lead ore.

Mr. Johnson stated that they had about 60 tons of this high-grade ore in the bin, and the vein looked exceptionally promising.

LOCAL DEFENSE COUNCIL GETS ORDERS TO “CARRY ON” THRU RECONSTRUCTION

That the local council of defense is not yet through with its duties at the cessation of hostilities in Europe is evidenced by the order received to continue to “carry on” with the important work of eliminating undesirable social elements, anarchy, (illegible), and the like, industrial and social reconstruction. Amerikanization of foreigners and looking into the matter of transferring war risk insurance.

TONOPAH COMPANY IS IGNORING RIULES OF UTILITY COMMISSION

That the electric lighting and power department of the Tonopah Placers company is ignoring the regulations laid down by the utilities commission of Colorado, is thee harge made by a number of local consumers who declare that there is no interest paid on deposits for meters as required and that a number of other important rules are being given no attention whatsoever.

PUPILS SHOW INTEREST ON HEALTH CRUSADE STARTED IN THE COUNTY THIS WEEK

All the students in the grades are beginning this week the great health crusade inaugurated in most schools of America by the Red Cross in an endeavor to improve the general level of health of the American people of the next generation.

