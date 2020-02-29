This week in history: Dillon course attracts the best jumpers

Edwin P. Murrow of Kentucky signing the joint resolution of the Kentucky house and senate in ratification of the Constitutional amendment giving women the right to vote. This ratification marked the end of the 30-year fight for that right in the Blue Grass state.

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal the week of February 28, 1920.

DILLON COURSE ATTRACTS THE BEST JUMPERS

World renowned professional ski jumpers and cross country runners, some with championship honors, of both professional and amateur caliber, are now making try-outs on the famous Dillon course, now acknowledged to be the best in the world.

JOHN BOLES IS FOUND DEAD IN A DICKEY CABIN

John Boles was found dead in his cabin near Dickey on Wednesday. He had not been seen since Sunday when he complained of feeling ill with a cold.

The deceased led a sort of hermit life and occasionally did a few days work as a section hand. He was 53 years old and left a note stating that he did “not want any fuss made over” him; that they could roll him up in a blanket and put him in a six-foot hole.

MANY OLD MINES RESUMING PRODUCTION IN ALMA AND PARK COUNTY DISTRICTS

The Alma-Sacramento Mining district of Park county, the home of the great silver bonanza, is again coming into its own, and the demands for silver properties is remindful of olden days.

MAN TRAPPED IN A SNOWSLIDE, IS BURIED AND LIVES

Archie Hogue miraculously escaped death near Wheeler last Tuesday when he was buried in a snowslide with deep masses of rolling rocks and logs that swept down upon him from a gulch near Wheeler. Hogue extricated himself from his covering of snow after an hour’s work and crawled to his home nearby.

CHARLES FLETCHER FALLS HEADLONG TO BOTTOM OF STOP IN WELLINGTON MINE

Wednesday while Charlie Fletcher was standing on a stull (round timber used to support the sides or back of a mine) in a stope (mine excavation) of the Wellington mine chopping another stull to place in the hitches cut for it, his foot slipped and he fell down headlong striking his shoulder and sliding 40 feet to the bottom of the stope. Seven square inches of skin was rubbed off one of his shoulders, one leg was slightly bruised and a thumb dislocated. He is getting along well.