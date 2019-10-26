This week in Summit County history: Hoodlums, possible ski tourney and more

This week in Summit County history as reported by the Summit County Journal, Saturday, October 25, 1919.

HOODLUMS CONTINUE TO COMMIT CRIMINAL ACTS; CHURCH IS DESECRATED

Breckenridge boys, believed to be the same ones who have been apprehended during the past few months in the desecration of property and tearing up of gardens, entered the Episcopal church Thursday of last week and made destructive and mischievous use of property and furnishings inside.

SET YOUR CLOCK BACK TONIGHT

Tonight is the night to set your clock back one hour to meridian time, for what is known as the day-light savings plan will officially end at 2 o’clock on Sunday, October 26.

BASKETBALL TO BE PLAYED WITH KREMMLINGITES

Basketball players of the high school have suddenly taken on an amazing amount of spirit. Basketball is full of life; everybody is there and yells may be heard coming over the campus at most anytime when classes are not in session. The explanation is to be found in the message received from Kremmling this week accepting the challenge to play basketball that the local school had forwarded to the Kremmling students.

LEADVILLE MAY GET SKI TOURNEY

Leadville this winter may be the scene of a spectacular ski tournament if a suitable course can be found on the surrounding mountains

ROYAL TIGER MAY HAVE POSTOFFICE

Application has been made to the postoffice department for the establishment of a postoffice at the Camp, better termed the town, of the Royal Tiger Mining company , the name suggested in the application for the new postoffice being Tiger.