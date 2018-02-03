This week in Summit County history: Hotels and restaurants reported for violations

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Oct. 3-7.

Several cases of failure on the part of restaurants and hotels in Summit to abide by the wheatless and meatles(s) day orders were reported to the State Food Chairman by the local Chairman Robinson this week on complaints coming to his office. These complaints are now under investigation and the outcome is uncertain. It will mean that more strict rules will be made for the places who have violated this first order, and a strict surveillance of these places of business will be kept. The orders (by) the government are plain, and no violating of the food rules will be tolerated. A repetition of offenses will probably be punished in a very harsh manner.

Sporting News

Forty-one ski jumpers of whom fifteen are professional, competed in the national tournament held at Cary, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. The list of contestants announced includes Ragnar Omtvedt, holder of the professional national championships; Henry Hall of Steamboat Springs, Colo., whose mark of 263 feet is the world's record for long distance leaping, and Haas Hansen, national amateur champion.

Kill 47 in London Raid

London, Jan. 30 – German airplanes made their first attack of the year upon London and its suburbs on Monday night, their bombs inflicting casualties officially reported as 47 killed and 169 injured.

Public School Notes (by L. J. Hall, Supt)

Monday of last Rose McLean entered the sophomore class of the high school, bringing her credits from St. Mary's Academy of Leadville, and Hoyt Evilsizer because of his strong work in grade seven during the first half of the year was given a trial classification in grade eight. With these two new pupils the high school opened the second semester with forty in attendance.

Origin of "Assassin"

The drug hashish or Indian hemp, for which Egyptians will pay such a high price, has given us our word "assassin". Three desperadoes formed originally a secret society in Persia, relates the London Chronicle, in the eleventh century, members of which were under a vow of blind obedience to their chief. They were called upon to perpetrate the most atrocious deeds, and before these ruffians were sent out to perform their grewsome tasks they were given hashish, by which they were thrown into a kind of ecstasy or intoxication. Hence they were called "Hashishin," meaning hemp-eaters. The word became part of the Western language, but was changed into "assassins."