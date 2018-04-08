This week in Summit County history: Huns pay dearly for every gain

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago.

Sampler Sold

The Chamberlain Ore Co., this week sold their building opposite the depot to Henry Alber. Mr. Alber will use it for a warehouse and also to store his wagons and sleigh. He will cut a door into the building large enough to drive through and will be able to unload his supplies direct from the cars to the warehouse. This will mean a great saving in storage during the winter. The deal was made by the local manager of the Chamberlain Co., Wm. Mitchell.

*

Charles W. Walker, leasee of the Robinson Tunnel, at Robinson, is said to make the lease pay satisfactorily and is shipping regularly.

Huns Pay Dearly for Every Gain

London – Details of the first week of the great battle in France show that, while fighting has been more severe than in any previous offensive, there has been no cause for pessimism.

The German losses have been terrific, probably 250,000 casualties have been suffered by the kaiser's hosts. At such cost they won less than one third on which they had counted. The morale of the British troops has been perfect throughout and they have fought magnificently.

Roll Steel for $215 Week

St. Louis – Rollers employed at the St. Louis and Granite City giants of the National Enamel and Stamping company are making as much as $215 a week, working eight hours a day, an official of the company said.

He explained that rollers were paid on a tonnage basis and that such a figure was unusual, but admitted that many of the 175 rollers employed in the two plants average $4,000 to $5,000 a year. (This is approximately $66,000 – $82,000 in 2018.)

Frisco News Notes

On April 1st the King Solomon commenced work. Mr. F.C. Dinsmore came up from Denver on Wednesday to visit the site.

*

Miss Ada smith of Breckenridge spent her Easter vacation visiting Mrs. De Rouse.

*

Miss Minne Thomas spent a few days in Breckenridge.