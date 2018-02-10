This week in Summit County history: Mr. Hertsman gives second lecture

This week in history as reported by the Summit County Journal 100 years ago, the week of Oct. 3-7.

Owing to Mr. Hertsman being unable to get out of town last Sunday, he accepted the invitation of a number of citizens, and gave his famous lecture entitled "Armageddon" at the Eclipse theatre last Sunday evening. His fame as a speaker had gone forth during the day as result of his great lecture Saturday evening and the theatre was filled to capacity.

Thirty Cars of Ore Awaiting Shipment

Owing to blockaded condition of the C & S which required all the motive power on the road to keep it open for traffic, the ore shipments have been allowed to accumulate in the local yards. On Wednesday night it was reported that there were thirty cars of concentrate tied up to the Breckenridge yards. A freight train was on the run Thursday and some of this was moved along.

Robert Norris Breaks His Leg

Last Sunday afternoon while skiing near the timber (?) near Peak Nine, Robert Norris had the misfortune of breaking his left leg in two places, both being between the knee and hip. Robert together with Leslie McKenna, was enjoying the great winter sport of sliding down all the steep places on the mountain, and in this case struck a snowbank that caved under his weight, throwing his ski against a small tree. When he struck this tree with his left leg he was turned entirely around, and he struck the same tree with his left leg which blow (?) the damage. They were then about a mile and a half from the road, and his partner, Leslie McKenna, realized that it would be impossible to leave him there while he went for assistance, so he managed to get him to the logging road that was being used up the mountain. This required a couple of hours, and as soon as the road was reached, Leslie came to town and secured the doctor and also a sleigh to go after his unfortunate partner.

New City Hall Completed

The new City Hall on Lincoln Avenue was completed this week and now presents a very pleasing appearance to all. The interior has been entirely renovated and the walls were covered with plaster and stripped to make a very pleasing appearance. The outside has been sheeted with siding and in the spring will be painted and the building will again be leveled up, as it was set upon the built up portion of the lot late in the fall and has since settled. It is the intention of the town board to move the scales to the front of the building, and it will then become the office of the town clerk, and also the meeting room of the city council.

Halifax Disaster in Pictures

The patrons of the Eclipse theatre tonight will be given the opportunity of witnessing the first pictures taken of the great Halifax disaster, in which 4,000 people lost their lives and thousands were injured. This picture is taken so as to give full detail of that great disaster, and should be well worth the price of admission. On the same reel with the Halifax disaster is the official war pictures of the great "Battle of the Aisene". These are the first official war pictures to be shown in the United States and from all accounts are what may be (?) wonderful.

